India squad for T20I series against South Africa: Mayank Yadav out due to injury, Ramandeep Singh receives maiden call-up

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side while Ramandeep, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal received their maiden T20I call up.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 22:26 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
India’s Mayank Yadav was unavailable for selection due to injury.
India's Mayank Yadav was unavailable for selection due to injury. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Mayank Yadav was unavailable for selection due to injury. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BCCI on Friday announced the 15-man India squad for the four-match T20I series against South Africa.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the side while Ramandeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Dayal received their maiden T20I call up.

ALSO READ | India team for Australia tour 2024: Full players list updated, No Shami; Easwaran included

The BCCI in a release informed that Shivam Dube and Mayank Yadav were unavailable for selection due to injuries.

The release also added that Riyan Parag was unavailable for selection and is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence for the long-term resolution of his chronic right shoulder injury.

FULL SQUAD:
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
SCHEDULE:
1st T20: November 8 - Durban
2nd T20: November 10 - Gqeberha
3rd T20: November 13 - Centurion
4th T20: November 15 - Johannesburg

