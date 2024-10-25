MagazineBuy Print

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Why was Kuldeep Yadav dropped for India tour of Australia?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India’s squad for the upcoming Border Gavasakar Trophy, set to be played in Australia from November 22 this year.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 22:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
One of the major exclusions from the squad was leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav (right), who was most recently in action in the first Test against New Zealand, earlier this month.
One of the major exclusions from the squad was leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav (right), who was most recently in action in the first Test against New Zealand, earlier this month.
One of the major exclusions from the squad was leg spinner Kuldeep Yadav (right), who was most recently in action in the first Test against New Zealand, earlier this month. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced India’s squad for the upcoming Border Gavasakar Trophy, set to be played in Australia from November 22 this year.

One of the major exclusions from the squad was left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was most recently in action for India in the first Test against New Zealand, earlier this month.

But the BCCI clarified that leaving him out was not a strategic decision but an injury-based one.

“Kuldeep Yadav was unavailable for selection for the tour of Australia since he has been referred to the BCCI Centre of Excellence after the end of the ongoing Test series against New Zealand for long term resolution of his chronic left groin issue,” the Board said.

Against New Zealand in Bengaluru, he took three scalps in the first innings, including that of Rachin Ravindra, the highest scorer in that innings for the visitors.
Against New Zealand in Bengaluru, he took three scalps in the first innings, including that of Rachin Ravindra, the highest scorer in that innings for the visitors.
Against New Zealand in Bengaluru, he took three scalps in the first innings, including that of Rachin Ravindra, the highest scorer in that innings for the visitors. | Photo Credit: PTI

Having made his debut in March 2017 against Australia, Kuldeep has played 12 Tests since and taken 56 wickets. His best performance this year remains the fifer against England in Dharamsala, earlier this year.

Against New Zealand in Bengaluru, he took three scalps in the first innings, including that of Rachin Ravindra, the highest scorer in that innings for the visitors.

Kuldeep was not the only major name missing from the squad, with Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel failing to make the cut.

Shami was dropped as he did not recover from a knee injuy in time while Axar was included in the T20 squad that would travel to South Africa for a four-match series, starting next month.

