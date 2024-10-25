From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup

Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run, marking their lowest total in One-Day Cup history during the match against Tasmania at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday.

After being 52/2, WA collapsed to 53 all out — the second-lowest total in the tournament’s history — in just 34 legal deliveries. The only run during this collapse came from a wide ball.

Tasmania’s Beau Webster was the wrecker-in-chief, registering figures of 6/17 in his six overs. Billy Stanlake also chipped in with three wickets while Tom Rogers took one.

Opener D’Arcy Short was the top scorer for the defending champions with 22 runs in a scorecard that saw six batters record ducks, including a first-ball duck by Joel Paris.

Tasmania completed the run chase inside nine overs with seven wickets in hand.