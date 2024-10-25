MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup

From 52/2, WA collapsed to 53 all out - second-lowest total in the tournament history - in the span of 34 legal deliveries. The solitary run came via wide.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 11:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run.
Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Western Australia lost its last eight wickets for just one run, marking their lowest total in One-Day Cup history during the match against Tasmania at the WACA Ground in Perth on Friday.

After being 52/2, WA collapsed to 53 all out — the second-lowest total in the tournament’s history — in just 34 legal deliveries. The only run during this collapse came from a wide ball.

Tasmania’s Beau Webster was the wrecker-in-chief, registering figures of 6/17 in his six overs. Billy Stanlake also chipped in with three wickets while Tom Rogers took one.

Opener D’Arcy Short was the top scorer for the defending champions with 22 runs in a scorecard that saw six batters record ducks, including a first-ball duck by Joel Paris.

Tasmania completed the run chase inside nine overs with seven wickets in hand.

Related Topics

western australia /

One-Day Cup /

Tasmania /

Billy Stanlake

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
  2. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Why is AC Milan’s match against Bologna postponed?
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
  2. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Why is AC Milan’s match against Bologna postponed?
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment