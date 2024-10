India A vs Afghanistan A, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal match today?

Tilak Varma-led India A will take on Afghanistan A at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground for a place in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024.

India defeated Pakistan A, Oman and UAE in its group stage matches to qualify for the semifinals with a perfect record. Pakistan A will be up against Sri Lanka A in the other semifinal.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal be played?

The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Friday, October 25.

Where will the India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal be played?

The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Where to watch the live streaming of India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal?

The India A vs Afghanistan A ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 semifinal will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app.

SQUADS

India A: Anuj Rawat (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (c), Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Chahar, R. Sai Kishore, Rasikh Dar Salam, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Prabhsimran Singh.

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Wafiullah Tarakhil, Numan Shah (wk), Darwish Rasooli(c), Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Abdul Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Zubaid Akbari, Allah Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Mohammad Ishaq.