Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year during Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune on Friday. At 22 years old, Jaiswal broke the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who crossed the 1,000-run mark in 1979 at the age of 23.

The Mumbai opener has scored 1,007 runs in 2024 so far, across 10 matches, at an impressive average of 59.23. His performances include two centuries and six half-centuries. With six more Tests remaining in the year (including the one in Pune), Jaiswal is poised to challenge the record for most Test runs in a calendar year by an Indian, currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 1,562 runs in 14 matches in 2010.

Among Indian openers, Virender Sehwag holds the record for most Test runs in a calendar year, having scored 1,462 runs in 14 matches in 2008. Jaiswal is currently second on the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, trailing behind England’s Joe Root, who has accumulated 1,305 runs in 14 matches this year.