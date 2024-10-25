MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year

The 22-year-old beat the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar who crossed the 1000-run mark in 1979 at the age of 23.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 10:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune.
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the second test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune. | Photo Credit: PTI

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest Indian to reach 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year during Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Pune on Friday. At 22 years old, Jaiswal broke the previous record held by Dilip Vengsarkar, who crossed the 1,000-run mark in 1979 at the age of 23.

The Mumbai opener has scored 1,007 runs in 2024 so far, across 10 matches, at an impressive average of 59.23. His performances include two centuries and six half-centuries. With six more Tests remaining in the year (including the one in Pune), Jaiswal is poised to challenge the record for most Test runs in a calendar year by an Indian, currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, who amassed 1,562 runs in 14 matches in 2010.

Among Indian openers, Virender Sehwag holds the record for most Test runs in a calendar year, having scored 1,462 runs in 14 matches in 2008. Jaiswal is currently second on the list of highest Test run-scorers in 2024, trailing behind England’s Joe Root, who has accumulated 1,305 runs in 14 matches this year.

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Yashasvi Jaiswal /

Sachin Tendulkar /

Virender Sehwag /

Dilip Vengsarkar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Why is AC Milan’s match against Bologna postponed?
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. India A vs Afghanistan A, LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup semifinal match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. From 52/2 to 53 all out: Western Australia loses eight wickets for one run in One Day Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner picks four wickets, registers best-ever figures; India trails by 152
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest Indian to score 1000 Test runs in a calendar year
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Why is AC Milan’s match against Bologna postponed?
    AP
  5. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live Score: Pakistan 133/4, trails England by 134 runs; Rizwan, Shakeel at crease
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment