Warner’s leadership ban overturned by Cricket Australia

After a unanimous decision by the independent Review Panel to have the ban lifted, Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 07:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s David Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban has been overturned following a review by Cricket Australia’s (CA) Conduct Commission.

In a unanimous decision, the independent three-member Review Panel determined that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have the ban lifted.

In its decision, the panel noted “the respectful and contrite tone of his (Warner’s) responses, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel and led it to the unanimous view that he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and in his statement that he had extreme remorse for his conduct”.

ALSO READ | Warner willing to come out of retirement and play against India

The panel also considered references citing “the contribution that Mr. Warner has made, and can make in the future, towards the development of young cricketers in Australia if they were given the opportunity to be led by Mr. Warner, his important continuing role in fostering interest in cricket especially with the South Asian community in Australia and generally.”

The hearing took place after Warner lodged an application to have the ban imposed in 2018, modified pursuant to Article 10 of the Code of Conduct. Warner will now be eligible to hold leadership roles in all Australian Cricket competitions.

Nick Hockley, CA Chief Executive said, “In 2022 we updated the Code of Conduct to ensure there was a fair and rigorous process in place for all players and player support personnel to have long-term sanctions reviewed.

“I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer.”

Related Topics

Australia /

David Warner /

Cricket Australia

