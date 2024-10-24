Arjun Erigaisi creates history, becomes second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to cross 2800 in live Elo rating list

GM Arjun Erigaisi made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest and only the second Indian to surpass the coveted 2800 Elo rating mark.

Arjun — playing for team Alkaloid in the European Chess Club Cup 2024 — beat Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin to achieve the feat.

Arjun became the 16th player to cross the 2800-rating mark.

Earlier, GM Arjun beat France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in armageddon to clinch the 2024 WR Chess Masters Cup, picking up the €20,000 top prize and 27.84 FIDE Circuit points.

Arjun’s strong performance in the French Team Chess Championship propelled him into the top five of the FIDE standings, making him the highest-ranked Indian player.

He has been in excellent form over the past few months, securing second place in the TePe Sigeman Chess Tournament and finishing joint-fifth in the Sharjah Masters Open Tournament. In April, Arjun also claimed the Menorca Open title, narrowly defeating GMs Kirill Alekseenko and Maksim Chigaev.

ALL-TIME HIGHEST RATING LIST 1. Magnus Carlsen (NOR) - 2882 2. Garry Kasparov (RUS) - 2851 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2844 4. Levon Aronian (ARM) - 2830 5. Wesley So (USA) - 2822 6. Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (AZE) - 2820 7. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA) - 2819 8. Viswanathan Anand (IND) - 2817 9. Vladimir Kramnik (RUS) - 2817 10. Veselin Topalov (BUL) - 2816 11. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2816 12. Ding Liren (CHN) - 2816 13. Alexander Grischuk (RUS) - 2810 14. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 2804 15. Arjun Erigaisi (IND) - 2802.1