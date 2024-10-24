Roberto Mancini leaves Saudi Arabia national team after termination of contract

Roberto Mancini was on Thursday axed as coach of the Saudi Arabia national team after 14 months in the job following a run of poor results, officials said.
“The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship,” the FA said in a statement.
More to follow.
