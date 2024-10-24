MagazineBuy Print

Roberto Mancini leaves Saudi Arabia national team after termination of contract

Saudi Arabia has terminated the contract of its Italian head coach Roberto Mancini nearly 14 months after taking charge, the country’s football federation said in a statement on Thursday.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 23:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Saudi Arabia’s head coach Roberto Mancini stands for the national anthem ahead of the Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s head coach Roberto Mancini stands for the national anthem ahead of the Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: AP
Saudi Arabia’s head coach Roberto Mancini stands for the national anthem ahead of the Asian Cup Group F match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: AP

Roberto Mancini was on Thursday axed as coach of the Saudi Arabia national team after 14 months in the job following a run of poor results, officials said.

“The Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation and the coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, reached a joint agreement today, which includes the end of the contractual relationship,” the FA said in a statement.

More to follow.

