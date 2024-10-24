MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A 2024-25: Bologna-AC Milan match postponed following extensive flooding

Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, large parts of which have been hard hit by torrential rains and bad weather for days.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 22:56 IST , BOLOGNA - 1 MIN READ

AP
This handout photograph taken and released by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps of Firefighters, on October 20, 2024, shows a fireman working in a flooded area near the city of Bologna. - Italy’s northeastern Emilia-Romagna region.
This handout photograph taken and released by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps of Firefighters, on October 20, 2024, shows a fireman working in a flooded area near the city of Bologna. - Italy’s northeastern Emilia-Romagna region. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

This handout photograph taken and released by the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps of Firefighters, on October 20, 2024, shows a fireman working in a flooded area near the city of Bologna. - Italy’s northeastern Emilia-Romagna region. | Photo Credit: AFP

AC Milan’s weekend Serie A match at Bologna has been postponed, Bologna officials announced Thursday following extensive flooding in the central Italian city.

The Serie A match had been scheduled for Saturday.

Bologna is the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region, large parts of which have been hard hit by torrential rains and bad weather for days.

The game was not immediately rescheduled.

“Following the flood that affected Bologna, intense work is underway to clean up the situation,” the city of Bologna said while announcing the game postponement on X.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Bologna /

AC Milan /

Serie A 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arjun Erigaisi creates history, becomes second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to cross 2800 in live Elo rating list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Bologna-AC Milan match postponed following extensive flooding
    AP
  3. Panama’s Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Dumornay named CONCACAF’s players of the year
    AFP
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin rides on controversial Chukwu goal to steal a point against FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Pakistan Test coach Gillespie urges former players to be judicious in criticism of players
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A 2024-25: Bologna-AC Milan match postponed following extensive flooding
    AP
  2. Panama’s Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Dumornay named CONCACAF’s players of the year
    AFP
  3. India climbs one place to 125th in official FIFA rankings, Argentina still on top
    Team Sportstar
  4. Denmark names Riemer as head coach
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Haaland wows Guardiola, teammates with acrobatic goal against Sparta Prague
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arjun Erigaisi creates history, becomes second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to cross 2800 in live Elo rating list
    Team Sportstar
  2. Serie A 2024-25: Bologna-AC Milan match postponed following extensive flooding
    AP
  3. Panama’s Carrasquilla and Haiti’s Dumornay named CONCACAF’s players of the year
    AFP
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin rides on controversial Chukwu goal to steal a point against FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Pakistan Test coach Gillespie urges former players to be judicious in criticism of players
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment