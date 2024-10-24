India climbs one place to 125th in official FIFA rankings, Argentina still on top

India climbed one place to 125th in the official rankings released by the world football governing body FIFA on Thursday.
World champion Argentina maintains its top spot, while France, European champion Spain and England occupy the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.
Five-time world champion Brazil occupies fifth place.
Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) are the only climbers within the top ten, which is completed by the Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1), with Germany (11th, up 2) now knocking on the door.
FIFA - Top 10 teams
