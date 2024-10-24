MagazineBuy Print

India climbs one place to 125th in official FIFA rankings, Argentina still on top

World champion Argentina maintains its top spot, while Franc, European champion Spain and England occupy the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 16:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India climbed to 125th in the official FIFA rankings.
India climbed to 125th in the official FIFA rankings. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India climbed to 125th in the official FIFA rankings. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

India climbed one place to 125th in the official rankings released by the world football governing body FIFA on Thursday.

World champion Argentina maintains its top spot, while France, European champion Spain and England occupy the second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

Five-time world champion Brazil occupies fifth place.

Portugal (7th, up 1) and Italy (9th, up 1) are the only climbers within the top ten, which is completed by the Netherlands (8th, down 1) and Colombia (10th, down 1), with Germany (11th, up 2) now knocking on the door.

FIFA - Top 10 teams
1. Argentina
2. France
3. Spain
4. England
5. Brazil
6. Belgium
7. Portugal
8. Netherlands
9. Italy
10. Colombia

