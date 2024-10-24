MagazineBuy Print

Champions League: Kompany laments missed chances in loss at Barcelona

Kompany said his side not been able to make the most of the chances it created after Harry Kane’s volley cancelled out Raphinha’s opener and instead left open the door for Barca to kill off the game with quick counter-attacks.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 09:18 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said his team paid the price for missed opportunities against Barcelona.
Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said his team paid the price for missed opportunities against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said his team paid the price for missed opportunities against Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said his team paid the price for missed opportunities when it suffered a 4-1 loss at Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, its second consecutive defeat in the competition.

Kompany said his side not been able to make the most of the chances it created after Harry Kane’s volley cancelled out Raphinha’s opener and instead left open the door for Barca to go ahead again and kill off the game with quick counter-attacks.

“I think maybe one very, very simple analysis I can make is when you have control of a game and you have so much possession in a place like today against a team like we played today, you have to use the opportunity to take the momentum away from the opposition team,” Kompany told a press conference.

Also read | Barca’s triumph over Bayern boosts confidence ahead of clasico, says Flick

“The way it went in the start of the first half is what we thought we could achieve in this game. It was where it felt like we could edge this game. We felt like this could turn for us.

“But in key moments we got outdone and for that reason the result is fairly, fairly heavy. We played against a good team but we have the ambition to win these games so today we know we have to learn from this game so we are stronger going forward.”

Bayern is 23rd in the Champions League standings on three points after three games.

