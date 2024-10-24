MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Europa League: United’s Ten Hag confident despite several absences ahead of Fenerbahce test

Captain Bruno Fernandes is serving a one-match ban after being shown a red card in its 3-3 draw with Porto and fellow midfielder Mason Mount is also unavailable through injury.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 08:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his side is strong enough to win against Fenerbahce despite missing several key players.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his side is strong enough to win against Fenerbahce despite missing several key players. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his side is strong enough to win against Fenerbahce despite missing several key players. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his side is strong enough to win at Turkish side Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday despite missing several key players.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is serving a one-match ban after being shown a red card in its 3-3 draw with Porto and fellow midfielder Mason Mount is also unavailable through injury.

“I think we have enough experienced players in the squad... We’ve been in situations like this before,” Ten Hag told reporters on Wednesday.

“The players that are available have to do the job and they are capable of doing the job,” the coach added of Mount’s absence. “I think it’s going to be a little bit longer, that’s what we expected.”

Defender Jonny Evans is also ruled out after picking up a knock in its 2-1 Premier League win over Brentford on Saturday.

Also read | Mourinho still believes he could win the 2018 title with Man United because of Man City charges

“As long as you have players available enough that you can construct a team, and that you don’t have to go into big risks, injury risks, then it’s the best to play games, and at this moment we are still okay... hopefully we don’t get many more injuries,” Ten Hag said.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Kobbie Mainoo are also sidelined.

Ten Hag was happy with the team’s performance against Brentford.

“I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere, it’s fuel for the team and it’s a real challenge, it’s motivation, it’s really good for us,” he added.

United, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, sit 12th in the table with 11 points and three wins from eight games.

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, has labelled his former club, along with Tottenham Hotspur, as favourites to win the Europa League because the Premier League is on a different level to other European leagues.

“Mourinho, so experienced, he will lead his team to his best form, and will be successful, and so we will be. We are convinced that we are in the right direction, that we follow the right path, and we will achieve what our targets are,” Ten Hag added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Europa League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India eyes comeback win against New Zealand; predicted playing XI, Toss at 9 am
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League: United’s Ten Hag confident despite several absences ahead of Fenerbahce test
    Reuters
  3. Mourinho still believes he could win the 2018 title with Man United because of Man City charges
    AP
  4. Vienna Open: Zverev beats Giron to advance to quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka outlasts Mannarino; Rublev reaches quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Europa League: United’s Ten Hag confident despite several absences ahead of Fenerbahce test
    Reuters
  2. Mourinho still believes he could win the 2018 title with Man United because of Man City charges
    AP
  3. Europa League 2024-25: Man Utd and Spurs are favourites, says Fenerbahce boss Mourinho
    Reuters
  4. ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC eyes statement win against inconsistent FC Goa
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis banned for five matches after spitting towards match officials
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India eyes comeback win against New Zealand; predicted playing XI, Toss at 9 am
    Team Sportstar
  2. Europa League: United’s Ten Hag confident despite several absences ahead of Fenerbahce test
    Reuters
  3. Mourinho still believes he could win the 2018 title with Man United because of Man City charges
    AP
  4. Vienna Open: Zverev beats Giron to advance to quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Swiss Indoors: Wawrinka outlasts Mannarino; Rublev reaches quarterfinals
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment