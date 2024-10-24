MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win

The win lifted Lille to six points while Atletico is on three with just one win from its three games so far.

Published : Oct 24, 2024 03:02 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lille’s Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.
Lille’s Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lille’s Jonathan David celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lille stunned host Atletico Madrid with a 3-1 comeback win and two goals from Canadian Jonathan David in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it two wins from its last two matches while piling more pressure on the struggling Spanish side.

Lille has now beaten its second Madrid team in consecutive matchdays after also stunning holder Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in October.

It did find itself on the backfoot at the start as the Spaniards went in search of an early goal.

Atletico got it in the eighth minute with Julian Alvarez intercepting a weak back pass from Lille defender Ousmane Toure and slotting in for the lead.

There was more bad news for Lille when it had to take off injured midfielder Remy Cabella in the 16th, bringing in Edon Zhegrova.

Atletico had only itself to blame for not going into the break with a far bigger advantage or even killing off the game, with Alexander Sorloth wasting three golden scoring opportunities in the first half.

ALSO READ: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta

Lille’s best chance in the first half came only in stoppage time with Zhegrova firing over the bar but the introduction of the Kosovo international would later prove crucial.

Zhegrova whipped in a superb left-footed shot into the top far corner in the 61st to draw the visitors level.

Atletico almost bounced back instantly when Antoine Griezmann found himself unmarked in front of goal but his volley flew well over the bar.

Instead, it was the French team which scored again to seal Lille’s comeback courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty by David, who had also scored the winner against Real.

The Canadian then added another goal with a deflected effort in the 89th to lift Lille to six points. Atletico is on three with just one win from its three games so far.

Related Topics

Atletico Madrid /

Lille /

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich highlights, BAR 4-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Hat-trick hero Raphinha helps Blaugranas cruise to thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  5. Manchester City vs Sparta Prague highlights, UEFA Champions League: Haaland grabs brace as City cruises to 5-0 win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta
    Reuters
  4. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich highlights, BAR 4-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Hat-trick hero Raphinha helps Blaugranas cruise to thumping win
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League: Raphinha hat-trick guides Barcelona to 4-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment