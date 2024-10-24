UEFA Champions League: David scores brace as Lille stuns host Atletico with 3-1 comeback win

Lille stunned host Atletico Madrid with a 3-1 comeback win and two goals from Canadian Jonathan David in the Champions League on Wednesday to make it two wins from its last two matches while piling more pressure on the struggling Spanish side.

Lille has now beaten its second Madrid team in consecutive matchdays after also stunning holder Real Madrid 1-0 earlier in October.

It did find itself on the backfoot at the start as the Spaniards went in search of an early goal.

Atletico got it in the eighth minute with Julian Alvarez intercepting a weak back pass from Lille defender Ousmane Toure and slotting in for the lead.

There was more bad news for Lille when it had to take off injured midfielder Remy Cabella in the 16th, bringing in Edon Zhegrova.

Atletico had only itself to blame for not going into the break with a far bigger advantage or even killing off the game, with Alexander Sorloth wasting three golden scoring opportunities in the first half.

ALSO READ: Haaland scores brace as Man City notches commanding 5-0 win against Sparta

Lille’s best chance in the first half came only in stoppage time with Zhegrova firing over the bar but the introduction of the Kosovo international would later prove crucial.

Zhegrova whipped in a superb left-footed shot into the top far corner in the 61st to draw the visitors level.

Atletico almost bounced back instantly when Antoine Griezmann found himself unmarked in front of goal but his volley flew well over the bar.

Instead, it was the French team which scored again to seal Lille’s comeback courtesy of a 74th-minute penalty by David, who had also scored the winner against Real.

The Canadian then added another goal with a deflected effort in the 89th to lift Lille to six points. Atletico is on three with just one win from its three games so far.