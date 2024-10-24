UEFA Champions League: Nunez header earns Liverpool narrow win at Leipzig

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez took full advantage of a rare start with the winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at RB Leipzig as its 100% start in the Champions League continued on Wednesday.

With Diogo Jota ruled out because of injury, Uruguayan Nunez got his chance and delivered in the 27th minute by poking home Mohamed Salah’s header.

Nunez, who has been used predominantly as a substitute this season, also had a clear penalty turned down as he gave manager Arne Slot plenty to think about.

Liverpool’s sixth away win out of six in all competitions this season maintained an excellent start to the Slot reign, with the Dutchman winning a club record 11 of his first games since replacing Anfield favourite Juergen Klopp.

Liverpool is second in the 36-team Champions League group phase with nine points, sandwiched between Premier League rival Aston Villa, which also has nine and Manchester City (seven).

Leipzig twice had goals disallowed, and Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher made two important saves as the Bundesliga club’s wait for a first point went on.

Leipzig looked fired up from the start and were the better side, with Lois Openda having a superb effort ruled out for offside moments before Liverpool went ahead.

Salah rose to meet a cross, and his header wrong-footed keeper Peter Gulacsi, appearing to be going inside the post before Nunez made absolutely sure with the final touch.

The goal sparked Liverpool into life, and Nunez could not believe he was not awarded a penalty when he was clipped in the area by Willi Orban.

Alexis Mac Allister struck the crossbar with a dipping shot for Liverpool after the break, but Slot’s side was unable to extend its advantage and almost paid the price.

Kelleher made great saves to deny Benjamin Sesko after a mistake by Ibrahima Konate before tipping away a deflected effort by Xavi Simons who later hobbled off.