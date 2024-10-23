MagazineBuy Print

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE score, BAR 1-1 BAY, UEFA Champions League: Kane goal stands this time as Bavarians get equaliser

BAR vs BAY: Follow live score and real-time updates of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

Updated : Oct 24, 2024 00:53 IST

Team Sportstar
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Jules Kounde and teammates during the warm up before the match.
FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Jules Kounde and teammates during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Jules Kounde and teammates during the warm up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

  • October 24, 2024 00:50
    GOAL
    18’ GOOAL! BAR 1-1 BAY! KANE WITH SURELY THE EQUALISER THIS TIME!

    This time, the goal stands - Gnabry controls a crossfield diagonal with excellent precision on the left flank. He spots Kane in the middle and finds him with a well-measured cross, which the English forward converts with a first-time finish. The Bavarians with a well-deserved equaliser. They have stuck to their attacking gameplan and been the better team after conceding early. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:49
    17’ BAR 1-0 BAY

    Bayern has been excellent with its response after going down to that early goal from Raphinha. This time, Olise darts down the right and tries to square the ball to a teammate in the middle. However, his cross is blocked. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:48
    12’ BAR 1-0 BAY

    Gnabry receives a pass from Kimmich and controls the ball well before going for the shot. However, Pau Cubarsi makes an excellent recovery tackle to prevent the ball from reaching Pena. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:44
    11’ VAR - GOAL RULED OUT!

    Barcelona gets a reprieve as Kane’s goal is correctly ruled out for offside. The English forward was in an offside position when Muller delivered his cross from the left flank. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:42
    GOAL
    10’ GOOAL! BAR 1-1 BAY! KANE BAGS THE EQUALISER!

    Olise spreads the ball to the right flank to Muller, who delivers an inch-perfect cross to Kane at the far-post. Kane makes an excellent leap to reach the ball and head the ball past Pena into the net. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:39
    5’ BAR 1-0 BAY

    Bayern Munich is trying to keep the ball and find its rhythm in the match after a torrid start. Barcelona, meanwhile, looks the more confident team after the early goal. In the most recent move, Guerrero gets the ball inside the box and shoots at goal, but his effort is blocked and Bayern gets a corner. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:34
    GOAL
    1’ GOOAL! BAR 1-0 BAY! RAPHINHA SCORES!

    Barcelona has a brilliant start against its bogey-team. The Bayern defence are caught out with an early counter. Lewandowski holds up the ball well and sends it to Fermin, who in turn, slips a pass to Raphinha as he makes a clear run at goal. One-on-one with Neuer, the Brazilian has the composure to take the ball around the German keeper and slot the ball inside the empty net. A brilliant start for Flick against his former team. 

  • October 24, 2024 00:32
    KICK-OFF!

    The first-half of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich is underway at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. 

  • October 23, 2024 23:55
    Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: All-time head-to-head record!

    Matches: 15 


    FC Barcelona: 2


    Draws: 2


    Bayern Munich: 11 

  • October 23, 2024 23:21
    Bayern Munich starting line-up!
  • October 23, 2024 23:20
    Barcelona starting line-up!
  • October 23, 2024 23:06
    Preview

    Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday he is not worried by the club’s recent struggles against Champions League opponent Bayern Munich.


    The German giants have beaten Barcelona in each of their last six meetings and the Catalans have failed to score in the last four of those.


    When Flick was coach of Bayern, it thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals.


    “The past doesn’t matter, the present is what’s important,” Flick told reporters before Wednesday’s group stage clash against Vincent Kompany’s visiting side.


    “Whatever happened in the past we can’t change, we can only influence what happens tomorrow. Of course we want to try and beat Bayern Munich.”


    - With inputs from AFP


    Read full preview HERE


    When and where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?


    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain . The match is scheduled for kick-off at 12:30 am IST, October 24 (9 pm local time kick-off on October 23). 


    How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?


    The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, will be live telecast on the Sony TEN Network. It can be live streamed on Sony LIV. 


    Both the details are for viewers in the Indian subcontinent.

