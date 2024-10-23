MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Champions League: Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan

The game is set to be staged at Baku’s Olympic Stadium or the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid after they were named by UEFA on Wednesday as the two interested bidders.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 16:44 IST , NYON - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The UEFA Champions League trophy.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The UEFA Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The UEFA Champions League trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Azerbaijan and Spain have declared an interest in hosting the men’s Champions League final in 2027 after bidding for European football’s biggest club match was reopened by UEFA.

The game is set to be staged at Baku’s Olympic Stadium or the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid after they were named by UEFA on Wednesday as the two interested bidders.

Their final proposals must be delivered by March 19, UEFA said, with a decision on who will host the final scheduled to be made in May.

The search for a new venue was opened after UEFA’s executive committee decided not to assign the final to Milan’s storied San Siro stadium.

ALSO READ | Juventus’ poor performance down to me says coach Motta after loss against Stuttgart

UEFA had given extended time for the city of Milan to show the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza would be available during planned renovation work between staging ceremonies for the 2026 Winter Olympics and hosting games at the 2032 European Championship. City authorities ultimately could not give those guarantees.

Baku hosted games at the European Championship in 2021 and also staged the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in 2019.

The Metropolitano Stadium has hosted the Champions League final before, in 2019 when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0.

UEFA also announced Wednesday that there are four interested bidders for the Women’s Champions League final in 2027: Poland (Warsaw); Spain (Barcelona), Switzerland (Basel) and Wales (Cardiff).

Related Topics

Champions League /

UEFA /

Liverpool /

Tottenham /

Women’s Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Score: Germany maintains 2-0 lead against India; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League: Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan
    AP
  3. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand skipper Latham not worried about turning track in Pune, banks on his team’s adaptability
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider
    AFP
  5. IND vs NZ: Gambhir endorses India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Champions League: Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan
    AP
  2. Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch BAR vs BAY in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Champions League: Reijnders scores twice as Milan downs Brugge 3-1; Minamino brace powers Monaco to 5-1 win
    Reuters
  4. Champions League: Aston Villa beats Bologna 2-0 to top standings; Sporting routs Sturm Graz 2-0
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Juventus falls to Stuttgart; Girona gets better of Slovan Bratislava
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Score: Germany maintains 2-0 lead against India; fourth quarter updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Champions League: Azerbaijan and Spain competing to host final in 2027 after withdrawal of Milan
    AP
  3. IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand skipper Latham not worried about turning track in Pune, banks on his team’s adaptability
    Shayan Acharya
  4. PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test: Stokes forecasts spin battle in Pakistan-England decider
    AFP
  5. IND vs NZ: Gambhir endorses India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment