IND vs NZ 2nd Test: New Zealand skipper Latham not worried about turning track in Pune, banks on his team’s adaptability

A bald, low-bounce black-soil pitch is set to be on offer for New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday for the second Test against India.

However, captain Tom Latham isn’t too worried about the surface. High on confidence after claiming its first Test win in India in 36 years in Bengaluru last week, Latham made it clear that adaptability will be the key.

“I guess whatever we are presented with, it’s about us trying to adapt as quickly as we can. That’s something that we can’t control with the wickets, so it’s about trying to go out there and adapt as quickly as we can,” Latham said on Wednesday.

“If it is going to be a wicket that turns a little bit more, then we have obviously got four spinners in our line-up, so fingers crossed that will play into their hands, but yeah, it’s about trying to adapt on the run, and try not to go into the game with too many preconceived ideas…”

In the series opener in Bengaluru, fast bowlers Will O’Rourke and Matt Henry took control as India was bundled out for 46 in the first innings, before putting up 462 in the second essay. While Henry claimed eight wickets, young O’Rourke had a match tally of seven wickets, en route to their team’s eight-wicket win.