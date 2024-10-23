IND vs NZ: Indian fast bowlers’ workload management based on 2nd Test outcome, says Gambhir

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy just a month away, the workload management for India’s fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah in particular, has been the talking point.

However, the team’s coach Gautam Gambhir stated that a decision on this will be taken depending on the outcome of the second Test match against New Zealand, beginning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

“Once this series is over, we will still have around 10 or 12 days before the Test (series) starts in Australia. So, that’s enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match, where Jasprit Bumrah is,” Gambhir said on Wednesday.

“But it’s not only about Bumrah. It’s about all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that we have got a long and important tour of Australia. But workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this test match,” the head coach added.

Also read | Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying

Earlier, there were speculations that Bumrah could be rested for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. But, the seasoned campaigner featured in both games and was also spearheading India’s fast bowling department in the first Test against New Zealand last week.

In another development, Gambhir also confirmed that Rishabh Pant, who was hit on the stitches on his right knee while keeping in Bengaluru, will be back in action for the second Test. “He is absolutely fine and he will keep the wickets tomorrow,” Gambhir said, adding that there were no other injury concerns in the Indian camp.