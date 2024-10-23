MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs NZ: Indian fast bowlers’ workload management based on 2nd Test outcome, says Gambhir

India coach Gautam Gambhir stated that a decision on the workload management for India’s fast bowlers will be taken depending on the outcome of the second Test match against New Zealand.

Published : Oct 23, 2024 14:49 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Jasprit Bumrah, on the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand.
Jasprit Bumrah, on the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah, on the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy just a month away, the workload management for India’s fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah in particular, has been the talking point.

However, the team’s coach Gautam Gambhir stated that a decision on this will be taken depending on the outcome of the second Test match against New Zealand, beginning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

“Once this series is over, we will still have around 10 or 12 days before the Test (series) starts in Australia. So, that’s enough break for our fast bowlers as well. But we will still monitor after this Test match, where Jasprit Bumrah is,” Gambhir said on Wednesday.

“But it’s not only about Bumrah. It’s about all the fast bowlers as well. We want to keep them fresh. We know that we have got a long and important tour of Australia. But workload management will definitely depend on what the outcome of this Test match is and how much have they bowled in this test match,” the head coach added.

Also read | Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying

Earlier, there were speculations that Bumrah could be rested for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. But, the seasoned campaigner featured in both games and was also spearheading India’s fast bowling department in the first Test against New Zealand last week.

In another development, Gambhir also confirmed that Rishabh Pant, who was hit on the stitches on his right knee while keeping in Bengaluru, will be back in action for the second Test. “He is absolutely fine and he will keep the wickets tomorrow,” Gambhir said, adding that there were no other injury concerns in the Indian camp.

Related Topics

New Zealand /

India /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Gautam Gambhir /

Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Score, bilateral hockey series 2024: India eyes revenge against Germany- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Indian fast bowlers’ workload management based on 2nd Test outcome, says Gambhir
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Miraz, Hasan build partnership as Bangladesh fight back against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs NZ: Indian fast bowlers’ workload management based on 2nd Test outcome, says Gambhir
    Shayan Acharya
  2. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
  3. IND vs NZ: Gambhir dons India’s ‘go for the win’ approach in Tests, says that’s always good as draws are boring
    Shayan Acharya
  4. IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying
    Shayan Acharya
  5. New Zealand’s Bowes smashes 103-ball List-A double ton; breaks Head and Jagadeesan’s joint-held record
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs GER LIVE Score, bilateral hockey series 2024: India eyes revenge against Germany- match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs NZ: Indian fast bowlers’ workload management based on 2nd Test outcome, says Gambhir
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IPL mega auction: Five death bowlers who should be retained
    Team Sportstar
  4. BAN vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score: Miraz, Hasan build partnership as Bangladesh fight back against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Pant overtakes Kohli, Bumrah remains on top
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment