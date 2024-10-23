IND vs NZ: Gambhir backs under-fire Rahul, says doesn’t matter what social media and experts are saying

India head coach Gautam Gambhir backed an under-fire K.L. Rahul ahead of the second Test against New Zealand. After failing in both innings in the series opener in Bengaluru, with scores of 0 and 12, questions have been raised over Rahul’s future in the national team.

While the social media has been abuzz over his poor form, some of the experts have also taken a dig at the seasoned batter for failing to make the most of the opportunity.

However, Gambhir remained unperturbed. “First of all, social media does not matter one bit. You don’t pick players on social media or because of social media, or for that matter even what the experts are saying. What the team management thinks and what the leadership group thinks is very, very important,” Gambhir said on Wednesday.

Rahul scored a gritty 68 in the second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, but failed to live up to the expectations at his home ground - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium - last week.

“Ultimately, everyone is judged. International cricket is all about being judged, to be honest, because everyone’s performance will be judged eventually. I feel that he is batting really well. Obviously, he has had a decent knock in Kanpur, on a difficult wicket, and played according to the plans as well,” Gambhir said.

Leading up to the series against Bangladesh, Rahul featured in a sole Duleep Trophy fixture for India A, where his 111-ball-37 drew flak for failing to take advantage in key moments and showing reluctance to play attacking shots. However, in the second innings, he came up with a gritty 57 off 121 deliveries and anchored the innings amid a batting collapse, even though his side went down to India B.

Since his debut in December 2014, Rahul has featured in just 53 Test matches, scoring 2981 runs at an average of 33.87. While he has batted at four different positions in his career, he has somehow failed to maintain dominance.

As an opener in 75 innings, Rahul amassed 2551 runs, at an average of 34.94, with seven centuries and 12 fifties.

“I am sure, he would also be knowing that he wants to score big runs and he has that capability of scoring runs, and that’s why he’s been backed by the team management,” Gambhir added.

In December last year, Rahul scored 101 in the first innings against South Africa in Centurion - becoming the only visiting batter to score two centuries (the first being in December, 2021) at the venue, which hasn’t quite helped the away batters in the past. Since then, an injury sidelined him during the home Test series against England earlier this year, but now that he is back in the business, it’s crucial for Rahul to find his rhythm.

The team management, too, would expect him to be more consistent.