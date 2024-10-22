MagazineBuy Print

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill to feature in starting line-up, confirms ten Doeschate

With India looking to bounce back from the eight-wicket thrashing at Bengaluru in the opening Test, the focus will be on the team combination

Published : Oct 22, 2024 15:51 IST , Pune - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Rishabh Pant, before the start of the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand.
Rishabh Pant, before the start of the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Rishabh Pant, before the start of the 5th day of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant – the duo with fitness concerns – are set to feature in India’s starting line-up in the second Test against New Zealand. With the series on the line, despite the good news, Gill’s availability will mean the selection dilemma plot will thicken over the next two days.

“Rishabh is pretty good. He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he will be good to keep in this Test as well,” Ryan ten Doeschate, India’s assistant coach said here on Tuesday.

While Pant was hit on the stitches on his right knee while keeping in Bengaluru – handing over the gloves to Dhruv Jurel, the reserve wicketkeeper. Gill, meanwhile, missed the series opener due to a neck sprain.

Both Pant and Gill had long stints in the nets at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium and did not appear to be in any discomfort. Gill, especially, looked solid. “He batted last week in Bangalore, he had a few nets. He has got a little bit of discomfort, but he will be good to go for the Test,” said ten Doeschate.

ALSO READ | India A squad for Australia tour: Full list of players, venues and dates

Gill’s unavailability resulted in Sarfaraz Khan starting in the XI along with K.L. Rahul. While Rahul had two low scores, Sarfaraz’s aggressive 150 in the second innings brought India back into the game. Sarfaraz’s innings made a serious case for him to be preferred over Rahul for the must-win Test, starting Thursday.

While Rahul had a long vigil in the nets, Sarfaraz – on paternity leave – was granted an additional day with his newborn baby. He will join the team for Wednesday’s practice session. Ten Doeschate agreed it was a happy headache for the team management.

“Sarfaraz was obviously brilliant in the last Test. I went to KL after the last Test and said: ‘How many balls did you play and miss?’ He didn’t play at miss at one ball and that’s what tends to happen when you are not getting runs. He got the two balls in the game, one caught down the leg side and one that he managed to nick,” he said.

“There are certainly no concerns about KL. He is batting nicely, he is in a good mental space, but we are certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what’s going to be best for the team.”

Related Topics

India /

New Zealand /

Ryan ten Doeschate /

KL Rahul /

Sarfaraz Khan

