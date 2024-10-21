MagazineBuy Print

India A squad for Australia tour: Full list of players, venues and dates

India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 22:17 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the India A team which will tour Australia.
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the India A team which will tour Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the captain of the India A team which will tour Australia. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the 15-member India A squad for the tour of Australia, BCCI announced on Monday.

India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth.

The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 in Perth. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will host the other four Tests.

Full Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

Schedule:

October 31 - November 3: 1st first-class match vs Australia A - GBRA, Mackay

November 7-10: 2nd first-class match vs Australia A - MCG, Melbourne

November 15-17: Intra-squad match vs Team India (Senior Men) - WACA, Perth

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
