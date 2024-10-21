Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the 15-member India A squad for the tour of Australia, BCCI announced on Monday.
India A will play two first-class matches against Australia A in Mackay and Melbourne respectively and then take part in a three-day intra-squad game against Team India (Senior Men) in Perth.
The five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy begins on November 22 in Perth. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will host the other four Tests.
Full Squad:
Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian
Schedule:
October 31 - November 3: 1st first-class match vs Australia A - GBRA, Mackay
November 7-10: 2nd first-class match vs Australia A - MCG, Melbourne
November 15-17: Intra-squad match vs Team India (Senior Men) - WACA, Perth
