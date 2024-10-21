India A defeated UAE by seven wickets on Monday to make it two wins in two matches and qualify for semifinals of the ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Al Amerat, Oman.

Tilak Varma-led side, which beat Pakistan A by seven runs in its tournament opener, is at the top of Group B with four points. It takes on host Oman in its final group game on Wednesday.

UAE’s decision to bat after winning the toss did not work as it lost both openers - Mayank Kumar (10) and Aryansh Sharma (1) - inside the first two overs. Rasikh Salam removed three batters in his opening over, reducing UAE to 40 for 5 inside the PowerPlay.

Basil Hameed and Rahul Chopra steadied the ship with a 41-run partnership. Abhishek Sharma broke the partnership, dismissing Hameed for 22 with a catch off his own bowling. Chopra, despite not getting much support from the lower-order batters, took his team’s score into three figures.

Chopra, the highest scorer with a run-a-ball 50, was the last man to be dismissed as UAE’s innings ended on 107 with more than three overs remaining.

In response, India A lost Prabhsimran Singh (8) in the first over. However, Abhishek and Tilak made full use of the PowerPlay to take the score to 74 for one. Abhishek completed his half-century of just 20 balls.

UAE removed Tilak (21) and Abhishek (58) before Nehal Wadhera (6 not out) and Ayush Badoni (12 not out) took the team over the line in the 11th over.