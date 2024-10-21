MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur named in team of tournament

With two fifties to her name, the Indian skipper boasted an incredible average of 150. Her strike rate of 133.92 was the fifth-best in the tournament.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 21:15 IST , Dubai - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Kaur of India bats during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between India and Australia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur made it to the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 team of the tournament dominated by players from finalists New Zealand and South Africa on the back of her strong batting show.

New Zealand won its maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by 32 runs in the summit clash on Sunday.

In an otherwise disappointing campaign for India, which failed to make it to the semifinals, skipper Kaur was the standout performer for the Women in Blue.

She finished as India’s top scorer and the fourth-highest overall in the tournament, amassing 150 runs in four innings.

ALSO READ | What went wrong for India at Women’s T20 World Cup?

With two fifties to her name, she boasted an incredible average of 150. Her strike rate of 133.92 was the fifth-best in the tournament. Kaur’s quick-fire 52 off 27 balls against Sri Lanka was crucial in keeping India’s hopes alive for a semifinal spot.

Champions New Zealand has three members in the world team announced by the ICC on Monday, including 12th player Eden Carson, while runners-up South Africa also have three.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 team:
Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, captain), Tazmin Brits (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England), Melie Kerr (New Zealand), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Nigar Sultana Joty (Bangladesh, wk), Afy Fletcher (West Indies), Rosemary Mair (New Zealand), Nonkululeko Mlaba (South Africa), Megan Schutt (Australia).

