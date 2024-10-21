No Arda Guler joy for Juventus fans as social media account hacked

Juventus said one of its social media accounts was hacked on Monday after fans were taken by surprise with the fake announcement of Real Madrid’s Turkish teenager Arda Guler signing for the Italian club.

The transfer window may be closed, but followers of Juve’s English account on social media platform X were left scratching their heads when a photo of Real Madrid midfielder Guler at an airport was posted.

“Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler. The rising star of football is now part of the Juventus family,” the post said.

ALSO READ | Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe

Juventus then clarified the situation on its Italian account, much to the disappointment of its supporters, and the highly rated 19-year-old international will not be appearing in Serie A any time soon.

“Our Juventus English account has been compromised. Please ignore the false information being published on this account,” the club’s official post on X said