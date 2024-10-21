MagazineBuy Print

Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr, AFC Champions League LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in action?

EFC vs NAS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr’s will take on Iran’s Esteghlal FC in the AFC Champions League Elite 2023-24 match on Tuesday in Dubai, UAE amid security concerns in Iran.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 17:09 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr’s last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.
Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr's last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ronaldo has looked in good touch, scoring twice in Al Nassr’s last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cristiano Ronaldo and AL Nassr’s third match of the AFC Champions League Elite (ACL Elite) against Esteghlal FC of Tehran will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said in a statement released last Tuesday that Esteghlal had to move its home fixture with Al-Nassr to the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai due to the security concerns in Iran.

Nassr started its ACL Elite campaign with a 1-1 draw with Iraqi side Al Shorta but has won its next game against Al-Rayyan SC of Qatar. Its captain Ronaldo has also looked in good touch, scoring twice in the last three games and will hope to continue his form in Asia as well.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s ACL game moved to Dubai amid Iran security fears

Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with 140 goals and was felicitated by UEFA for the achievement during the UCL draw this season.

However, he has not been able to replicate a similar performance with Al Nassr so far, which reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates 1-3 in penalties.

The Portugal legend missed out on his team’s first match in this edition of the tournament, rebranded as ACL Elite, with a viral infection and he will now be raring to go in a home game in Saudi Arabia.

Esteghlal FC, on the other hand, has struggled for form this season with just two wins in seven games in Iran Pro League, however, has the exact same point as its opponent in ACL Elite table.

When and where will Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr be played?
The AFC Champions League Elite match between Esteghlal FC and Al Nassr will be played at the Al-Rashid Stadium in Dubai, UAE.
The match is scheduled for a 9:30 pm IST kick-off.
Where to watch Esteghlal FC vs Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League Elite?
The AFC Champions League Elite match, Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan, will be telecast on Sports18 SD and HD. It can also be live streamed on FanCode.

