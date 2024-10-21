MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season

Mumbai registered its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after beating Maharashtra by nine wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 10:27 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File - Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action.
File - Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

File - Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Mumbai registered its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after beating Maharashtra by nine wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore finished proceedings in the morning session on Day 4 as Mumbai chased down the measly target of 74 set by its opponent.

Mumbai’s win was set up in the first day of the match, where it bowled out its opposition for just 126 inside the first session.

In reply, 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre scored a stirring hundred to lay the platform before Shreyas Iyer added another ton to establish a 315-run lead.

Maharashtra put up a fight in the second innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge with a fiery hundred. But, the away side’s efforts proved to be too little too late as Mumbai sliced up the target in no time to get its Ranji season underway.

Related Topics

Mumbai /

Maharashtra /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on vs Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh loses early wickets after opting to bat against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Slot hails ’hardest’ win as Liverpool stays above Man City after win against Chelsea
    AP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla 5-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
    Vivek Krishnan
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Despite Yash Dhull’s century, Delhi remains cornered by Tamil Nadu on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai on verge of victory despite Maharashtra batters’ efforts on Day 3
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on vs Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs SA, 1st Test Live Score: Bangladesh loses early wickets after opting to bat against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League: Slot hails ’hardest’ win as Liverpool stays above Man City after win against Chelsea
    AP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Lewandowski extends scoring streak as Barcelona routs Sevilla 5-1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment