Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season

Mumbai registered its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after beating Maharashtra by nine wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Prithvi Shaw and Hardik Tamore finished proceedings in the morning session on Day 4 as Mumbai chased down the measly target of 74 set by its opponent.

Mumbai’s win was set up in the first day of the match, where it bowled out its opposition for just 126 inside the first session.

In reply, 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre scored a stirring hundred to lay the platform before Shreyas Iyer added another ton to establish a 315-run lead.

Maharashtra put up a fight in the second innings with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the charge with a fiery hundred. But, the away side’s efforts proved to be too little too late as Mumbai sliced up the target in no time to get its Ranji season underway.