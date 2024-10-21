MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Karnataka vs Kerala declared draw

Ranji Trophy 2024-24: Follow for all live updates from Day four of the second round Ranji Trophy matches happening across the country,

Updated : Oct 21, 2024 12:13 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Day four of the second round Ranji Trophy matches happening across the country, 

  • October 21, 2024 11:59
    Gujarat needs 144 to win!
  • October 21, 2024 11:49
    Odisha vs J&K

    Odisha loses three early wickets in its chase against J&K. Odisha needs 254 runs in just two sessions to win this game. But it already has a first-innings lead and hence might look to play out the day to save three points. 

  • October 21, 2024 11:39
    Andhra’s tail keeping the side afloat
  • October 21, 2024 11:08
    First win of the season for Chandigarh!

    Skipper Manan Vohra brings up his half-century as Chandigarh beats Assam by nine wickets to register its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.

  • October 21, 2024 10:59
    Pujara brings up his hundred!

    Cheteshwar Pujara hits 66th First-Class ton, crosses 21,000 FC runs during Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match

    Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a hundred for Saurashtra against Chhattisgarh on Monday in the second round of the 2024-25 season.

  • October 21, 2024 10:58
    Update from Ahmedabad!

    A streaky reprieve for Vijay. He defends a delivery from Bishnoi, but as the ball bounces on the ground it spin back towards the stumps, hits the wickets but does not manage to dislodge the bails. Bishnoi has a long inspection of the stumps after the over. AND 252/6, leading by 98.

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 21, 2024 10:57
    Trouble cropping up for Andhra
  • October 21, 2024 10:55
    Huge task cut out for Madhya Pradesh!

    After Punjab declared at 329/6, Madhya Pradesh now needs 400 runs to win and it has the rest of the day to do it. Can it?

  • October 21, 2024 10:41
    100
    Pujara gets to his hundred!

    Pujara gets to his hundred with a four. 66th First-Class hundred for the Saurashtra batter. His knock has kept Saurashtra afloat. 

  • October 21, 2024 10:31
    Update from Ahmedabad

    Nitish Kumar Reddy, on 6, gets a bat-pad towards silly point off Siddharth Desai but the fielder cannot hold on to the sharp chance. AND 226/5, leading by 72.

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 21, 2024 10:28
    Mumbai gets its first win of the season!

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets, clinches first win of the season

    Mumbai registered its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season after beating Maharashtra by nine wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

  • October 21, 2024 10:20
    Wicket for Gujarat!
  • October 21, 2024 09:56
    W
    Tamil Nadu enforces follow-on

    Two quick wickets in the morning and Delhi is asked to follow-on by Tamil Nadu as it hunts an outright win. 

    And Tamil Nadu strikes immediately. First-innings centurion Yash Dhull is nabbed by Gurjapneet. 

  • October 21, 2024 09:44
    Mumbai vs Maharashtra

    Mumbai restarts chase vs Maharashtra. Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre make a quick start on Day 4. 

  • October 21, 2024 09:41
    Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh

    Pujara and Sheldon Jackson begin the fourth day for Saurashtra. Huge task ahead for the home side if it is to overhaul Chhattisgarh’s first innings total of 578. 

    SAU 180/2

  • October 21, 2024 09:33
    Update from Ahmedabad

    Match to start at 10. 

    Abhishek Saini
  • October 21, 2024 09:29
    Karnataka vs Kerala unlikely to go ahead!
  • October 21, 2024 09:26
    Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

    As a youngster aiming to climb the ladder in the cut-throat world of Indian cricket, Yash Dhull, a former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, would have long braced himself for ups and downs on the field.

    But the 21-year-old batter from Delhi wouldn’t have seen the curveball that was thrown at him away from the field earlier this year when what seemed like a customary check-up by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at an emerging players’ camp detected a hole in his heart. 

    Life has changed for Dhull, having had to undergo a minor heart surgery for the congenital condition. But evidence that he is doing absolutely fine came via his unbeaten century for Delhi in the second-round Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

    This century — his first in First-Class cricket since his recovery — marks a “new innings” in Dhull’s own words.

    READ MORE
  • October 21, 2024 09:21
    Gujarat vs Andhra delayed
  • October 21, 2024 09:12
    Indrajith, the crisis man of Tamil Nadu, gets maiden India A call-up for Australia tour

    However, the 30-year-old has been unlucky in not getting the right breaks to take the next step. After years of toil, including his season-best 767 runs in 13 innings in last year’s Ranji Trophy, Indrajith has finally broken through into the India A squad for the tour to Australia starting on October 3. 

    “I feel very happy and emotional as well. I have wanted this for a long time,” said Indrajith. “At the same time, I am also very focused. My ultimate goal is to play for India in Test cricket, which is what I have been working for since my junior days.”

    Read More
  • October 21, 2024 09:05
    Was Yash Dhull’s ton enough for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu?

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Despite Yash Dhull’s century, Delhi remains cornered by Tamil Nadu after Day 3

    Dhull’s unbeaten 103 took Delhi to 264 for 8 at stumps, but in response to Tamil Nadu’s mammoth 674 for six declared, it is still staring at a deficit of 410 runs.

  • October 21, 2024 08:52
    Another rain-marred day in Alur

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain plays spoilsport as Karnataka vs Kerala washed out on Day 3

    Not a single ball was bowled on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group-C match between Karnataka and Kerala at the Alur Grounds on Sunday after rain rendered the outfield unplayable.

  • October 21, 2024 08:45
    Ravi Bishnoi was Gujarat’s star on Day 3

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Bishnoi spoils Andhra’s heroics, keeps Gujarat in control on Day 3

    Ravi Bishnoi thwarted Andhra’s bid to escape an outright defeat and kept Gujarat within reach of the full quota of points on day three of its Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group B match.

  • October 21, 2024 08:36
    Here’s what happened in Mumbai vs Maharashtra on Day 3

    Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai on verge of victory despite Maharashtra batters’ efforts on Day 3

    Three outstanding innings and two mini-collapses resulted in Mumbai finding itself on the cusp of victory in its Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A tie against arch-rival Maharashtra.

  • October 21, 2024 08:28
    Scores at Stumps on Day 3

    Baroda 477/6 declared & 134/1 declared vs Services 271 all out & 3/0

    Maharashtra 126 all-out & 388 all-out vs Mumbai 441 all-out & 13/0

    Gujarat 367 all-out vs Andhra 213 all-out & 203/4 (F/O)

    Rajasthan beats Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets

    Uttarakhand 325 all-out & 189/5 vs Hyderabad 292 all-out

    Vidarbha 283 all-out & 25/3 vs Pondicherry 209 all-out

    Punjab 277 all-out & 265/3 vs Madhya Pradesh 207 all-out

    Haryana 453 all-out vs UP 267/6

    Chhattishgarh 578/7 declared vs Saurashtra 177/2

    Tamil Nadu 674/6 declared vs Delhi 264/8

    Jharkhand 417 all-out vs Railways 320/4

    Mizoram 247 all-out & 404/2 declared vs Arunachal Pradesh 252 all-out & 77/3

    J&K 270 all-out & 195/4 vs Odisha 272 all-out

    Assam 266 all-out & 144/7 vs Chandigarh 374 all-out

    Goa beat Sikkim by an innings and 53 runs

    Tripura 377/8 declared vs Meghalaya 222 all out & 3/0

    Nagaland 237 all-out & 306/5 declared vs Manipur 139 all-out & 96/2

    Bengal vs Bihar - Match yet to start

    Kerala 161/3 vs Karnataka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

