Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Karnataka vs Kerala declared draw

Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

As a youngster aiming to climb the ladder in the cut-throat world of Indian cricket, Yash Dhull, a former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, would have long braced himself for ups and downs on the field.

But the 21-year-old batter from Delhi wouldn’t have seen the curveball that was thrown at him away from the field earlier this year when what seemed like a customary check-up by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at an emerging players’ camp detected a hole in his heart.

Life has changed for Dhull, having had to undergo a minor heart surgery for the congenital condition. But evidence that he is doing absolutely fine came via his unbeaten century for Delhi in the second-round Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

This century — his first in First-Class cricket since his recovery — marks a “new innings” in Dhull’s own words.