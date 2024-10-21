Ranji Trophy LIVE score, Day 4 Round 2: Mumbai beats Maharashtra by nine wickets; Karnataka vs Kerala declared draw

- October 21, 2024 11:59Gujarat needs 144 to win!
- October 21, 2024 11:49Odisha vs J&K
Odisha loses three early wickets in its chase against J&K. Odisha needs 254 runs in just two sessions to win this game. But it already has a first-innings lead and hence might look to play out the day to save three points.
- October 21, 2024 11:39Andhra’s tail keeping the side afloat
- October 21, 2024 11:08First win of the season for Chandigarh!
Skipper Manan Vohra brings up his half-century as Chandigarh beats Assam by nine wickets to register its first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
- October 21, 2024 10:58Update from Ahmedabad!
A streaky reprieve for Vijay. He defends a delivery from Bishnoi, but as the ball bounces on the ground it spin back towards the stumps, hits the wickets but does not manage to dislodge the bails. Bishnoi has a long inspection of the stumps after the over. AND 252/6, leading by 98.Abhishek Saini
- October 21, 2024 10:57Trouble cropping up for Andhra
- October 21, 2024 10:55Huge task cut out for Madhya Pradesh!
After Punjab declared at 329/6, Madhya Pradesh now needs 400 runs to win and it has the rest of the day to do it. Can it?
- October 21, 2024 10:41100Pujara gets to his hundred!
Pujara gets to his hundred with a four. 66th First-Class hundred for the Saurashtra batter. His knock has kept Saurashtra afloat.
- October 21, 2024 10:31Update from Ahmedabad
Nitish Kumar Reddy, on 6, gets a bat-pad towards silly point off Siddharth Desai but the fielder cannot hold on to the sharp chance. AND 226/5, leading by 72.Abhishek Saini
- October 21, 2024 10:28Mumbai gets its first win of the season!
- October 21, 2024 10:20Wicket for Gujarat!
- October 21, 2024 09:56WTamil Nadu enforces follow-on
Two quick wickets in the morning and Delhi is asked to follow-on by Tamil Nadu as it hunts an outright win.
And Tamil Nadu strikes immediately. First-innings centurion Yash Dhull is nabbed by Gurjapneet.
- October 21, 2024 09:44Mumbai vs Maharashtra
Mumbai restarts chase vs Maharashtra. Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Ayush Mhatre make a quick start on Day 4.
- October 21, 2024 09:41Saurashtra vs Chhattisgarh
Pujara and Sheldon Jackson begin the fourth day for Saurashtra. Huge task ahead for the home side if it is to overhaul Chhattisgarh’s first innings total of 578.
SAU 180/2
- October 21, 2024 09:33Update from Ahmedabad
Match to start at 10.Abhishek Saini
- October 21, 2024 09:29Karnataka vs Kerala unlikely to go ahead!
- October 21, 2024 09:26Yash Dhull savouring ‘new innings’ with century for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu
As a youngster aiming to climb the ladder in the cut-throat world of Indian cricket, Yash Dhull, a former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, would have long braced himself for ups and downs on the field.
But the 21-year-old batter from Delhi wouldn’t have seen the curveball that was thrown at him away from the field earlier this year when what seemed like a customary check-up by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at an emerging players’ camp detected a hole in his heart.
Life has changed for Dhull, having had to undergo a minor heart surgery for the congenital condition. But evidence that he is doing absolutely fine came via his unbeaten century for Delhi in the second-round Ranji Trophy clash against Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
This century — his first in First-Class cricket since his recovery — marks a “new innings” in Dhull’s own words.READ MORE
- October 21, 2024 09:21Gujarat vs Andhra delayed
- October 21, 2024 09:12Indrajith, the crisis man of Tamil Nadu, gets maiden India A call-up for Australia tour
However, the 30-year-old has been unlucky in not getting the right breaks to take the next step. After years of toil, including his season-best 767 runs in 13 innings in last year’s Ranji Trophy, Indrajith has finally broken through into the India A squad for the tour to Australia starting on October 3.
“I feel very happy and emotional as well. I have wanted this for a long time,” said Indrajith. “At the same time, I am also very focused. My ultimate goal is to play for India in Test cricket, which is what I have been working for since my junior days.”Read More
- October 21, 2024 09:05Was Yash Dhull’s ton enough for Delhi vs Tamil Nadu?
- October 21, 2024 08:52Another rain-marred day in Alur
- October 21, 2024 08:45Ravi Bishnoi was Gujarat’s star on Day 3
- October 21, 2024 08:36Here’s what happened in Mumbai vs Maharashtra on Day 3
- October 21, 2024 08:28Scores at Stumps on Day 3
Baroda 477/6 declared & 134/1 declared vs Services 271 all out & 3/0
Maharashtra 126 all-out & 388 all-out vs Mumbai 441 all-out & 13/0
Gujarat 367 all-out vs Andhra 213 all-out & 203/4 (F/O)
Rajasthan beats Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets
Uttarakhand 325 all-out & 189/5 vs Hyderabad 292 all-out
Vidarbha 283 all-out & 25/3 vs Pondicherry 209 all-out
Punjab 277 all-out & 265/3 vs Madhya Pradesh 207 all-out
Haryana 453 all-out vs UP 267/6
Chhattishgarh 578/7 declared vs Saurashtra 177/2
Tamil Nadu 674/6 declared vs Delhi 264/8
Jharkhand 417 all-out vs Railways 320/4
Mizoram 247 all-out & 404/2 declared vs Arunachal Pradesh 252 all-out & 77/3
J&K 270 all-out & 195/4 vs Odisha 272 all-out
Assam 266 all-out & 144/7 vs Chandigarh 374 all-out
Goa beat Sikkim by an innings and 53 runs
Tripura 377/8 declared vs Meghalaya 222 all out & 3/0
Nagaland 237 all-out & 306/5 declared vs Manipur 139 all-out & 96/2
Bengal vs Bihar - Match yet to start
Kerala 161/3 vs Karnataka
