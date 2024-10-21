MagazineBuy Print

F1 Constructor Standings 2024: McLaren on top, Red Bull, Ferrari battle for second spot with five races to go

With five races to go in the season, defending champion Red Bull Racing finds itself scrambling for second position with Ferrari threatening to push the Milton Keynes-based team to third spot.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 18:40 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), flanked by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (r) and third placed qualifier Lando Norris of McLaren (l) ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain.
FILE PHOTO: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), flanked by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (r) and third placed qualifier Lando Norris of McLaren (l) ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), flanked by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (r) and third placed qualifier Lando Norris of McLaren (l) ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After the one sided and rather boring championship finish in 2023, the 2024 Formula one season has produced a titanic three-way battle for the Constructor’s Championship with McLaren and Ferrari challenging Red Bull’s crown.

With five races to go in the season, defending champion Red Bull Racing finds itself scrambling for second position with Ferrari threatening to push the Milton Keynes-based team to third spot.

After a relatively difficult start, McLaren has emerged as the team to beat in the championship with both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who is challenging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the Diver’s Championship, have been regulars on the podium (18).

ALSO READ | F1 Driver’s Championship 2024: Verstappen on top, Norris second with five races left in the season

With only five races to go, the gap between the top three sides are only 48 points. With the diver’s championship poised to go down to the wire, the constructor title is also gearing up for an epic finale.

Here’s the Constructor standings:

Rank Constructor Points Wins Podiums
1. McLaren 544 5 18
2. Red Bull 504 7 16
3. Ferrari 496 4 16
4. Mercedes 344 3 7
5. Aston Martin 86 0 0
6. Haas 38 0 0
7. RB 36 0 0
8. Williams 17 0 0
9. Alpine 13 0 0
10. Kick Sauber 0 0 0

(Points table updated after the end of US Grand Prix)

