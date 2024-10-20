MagazineBuy Print

F1: George Russell to start United States GP from pitlane after qualifying crash

Lewis Hamilton is now set to start 17th after Russell’s demotion and an engine penalty for RB’s Liam Lawson, who qualified 15th on Saturday.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 22:36 IST , AUSTIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
George Russell qualified sixth, despite the crash in the dying seconds of the qualifying session.
George Russell qualified sixth, despite the crash in the dying seconds of the qualifying session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

George Russell qualified sixth, despite the crash in the dying seconds of the qualifying session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

George Russell will start Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix from the pitlane after Mercedes worked on his car overnight to repair damage from a crash in qualifying, the Formula One team said.

The Briton qualified sixth, despite the crash in the dying seconds of the session, with seven-times world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton 19th on the grid.

Hamilton is now set to start 17th after Russell’s demotion and an engine penalty for RB’s Liam Lawson, who qualified 15th on Saturday.

ALSO READ | F1: FIA says case is closed on Red Bull ride-height device

Mercedes had brought a major car upgrade to Austin but said Russell would revert to the previous specification used in Singapore.

Mercedes scored points in Saturday’s sprint race with Russell fifth and Hamilton sixth.

Related Topics

George Russell /

United States Grand Prix /

Mercedes

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
