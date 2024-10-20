Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE score, Premier League 2024-25: When, where to watch LIV v CHE; Lineups out; Kick-off at 9:00 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match being played at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
LINEUPS
Liverpool: Kelleher(gk), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Jota
Chelsea: Sanchez(gk), James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match will kick off at 9:00 PM IST, on Sunday, October 20 at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match?
The Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League 2024-25 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
