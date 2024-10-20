MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Brentford win no more important than any other

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored as United came back after conceding to climb up to 11th in the Premier League standings.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 09:56 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, and Alejandro Garnacho shows appreciation to the fans.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, and Alejandro Garnacho shows appreciation to the fans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, and Alejandro Garnacho shows appreciation to the fans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

While Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Brentford was its first win in more than a month and came amid a cloud of speculation around Erik ten Hag’s job, the manager said it had no more significance than any other result.

Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund scored as United came back after conceding to climb up to 11th in the Premier League standings.

The victory at Old Trafford came a day after Ten Hag said rumblings about his job were media “fairytales and lies”.

Asked if it could be a turning point in the season, Ten Hag said: “No, it is just a win. The pressure is always there. We have to win every game.

“Every game we win is important. This team, you see togetherness, and a fighting spirit. Today we had some determination to score goals, and that’s what we need. Today we scored two brilliant goals and we are very pleased with it.”

ALSO READ: Saliba sees straight red as Arsenal slumps to shock 2-0 loss at Bournemouth

United kicked off the game level with Crystal Palace for the league’s fewest goals scored this season (five) which Ten Hag blamed on his team’s horrible start to the season.

“This team has the capacity to score very good goals,” the Dutchman said. “Today the two goals we scored were high quality and when you score and win you add confidence.

“At the start of the season, we had some good performances but didn’t score enough, and then everyone is negative.

“This result can help us, but it is only one win and we must build on it.”

Ten Hag had high praise for Marcus Rashford, who has been the target of criticism from fans but had a superb game including a pinpoint cross that found Garnacho at the back post for United’s first goal.

“Really enjoyed how he played, you see what he’s capable of, a lot,” Ten Hag said. “We want this every game, really intense and then a brilliant cross. Starts with a fighting spirit. When we all bring this we have a team that can play for trophies.”

Related Topics

Premier League /

Erik ten Hag /

Manchester United /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez alleges Mumbai City of time-wasting after loss in West Coast derby
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Premier League: Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Brentford win no more important than any other
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match starts at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Brentford win no more important than any other
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Saliba sees straight red as Arsenal slumps to shock 2-0 loss at Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Tottenham scores three goals in eight minutes, beats West Ham 4-1 at home
    AFP
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United beats Brentford 2-1; Brighton punishes wasteful Newcastle
    Reuters
  5. Chelsea’s James back in contention for Liverpool trip after long layoff
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez alleges Mumbai City of time-wasting after loss in West Coast derby
    Aashin Prasad
  2. Premier League: Man Utd boss Ten Hag says Brentford win no more important than any other
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match starts at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment