MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with Juve until June 2026, will end his doping ban in March after testing positive for DHEA in September 2023, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels.

Published : Oct 20, 2024 09:50 IST , GDANSK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Pogba had his ban cut earlier this month from an initial four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will be eligible to play for Juve as soon as the ban ends.
FILE PHOTO: Pogba had his ban cut earlier this month from an initial four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will be eligible to play for Juve as soon as the ban ends. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pogba had his ban cut earlier this month from an initial four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will be eligible to play for Juve as soon as the ban ends. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paul Pogba’s hopes of playing for Juventus again took a hit on Saturday when the club’s director Cristiano Giuntoli said that the Serie A side is complete without him.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with Juve until June 2026, will end his doping ban in March after testing positive for DHEA in September 2023, a banned substance that boosts testosterone levels.

The former France international had his ban cut earlier this month from an initial four years to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and will be eligible to play for Juve as soon as the ban ends.

ALSO READ: Premier League - Saliba sees straight red as Arsenal slumps to shock 2-0 loss at Bournemouth

“Our position is clear. Pogba has been a great player, he has been out for a long time and last year we were forced to invest in other players,” Giuntoli told DAZN ahead of the club’s home match against Lazio.

“So now the squad is complete as it is.”

Juventus was not immediately available for comment.

Related Topics

Paul Pogba /

Juventus /

Serie A

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match starts at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
  4. Rohit Sharma: ‘Probably read the pitch wrong... or did I?’
    Satish Acharya
  5. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Ten-man Milan edges 1-0 win against Udinese
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: PSG beats Strasbourg 4-2 to claim top spot
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Juventus gets narrow win after 10-man Lazio scores late own goal
    Reuters
  5. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami awarded spot in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 5, 1st Test: Match starts at 10:15 AM in Bengaluru; New Zealand needs 107 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ranji Trophy Day 3 LIVE score, Round 2 updates: Gujarat eyes lead vs Andhra; Ruturaj Gaikwad closing in on hundred vs Mumbai
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pogba’s Juventus future in doubt as director signals no need for midfielder
    Reuters
  4. Rohit Sharma: ‘Probably read the pitch wrong... or did I?’
    Satish Acharya
  5. Bengaluru weather forecast for Sunday, October 20: Will rain impact day 5 of India vs New Zealand Test?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment