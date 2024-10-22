MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching

The ITF announced on Monday that off-court coaching will be allowed from Jan. 1 following a decision made at the governing body’s annual general meeting this month.

Published : Oct 22, 2024 12:13 IST , Nashik - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts during the men’s singles semifinals match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Shanghai Masters.
Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts during the men’s singles semifinals match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP
infoIcon

Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts during the men’s singles semifinals match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Andy Wong/AP

World number six Taylor Fritz said the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) decision to allow off-court coaching from 2025 would ruin the one v one strategic and mental elements of the game.

The ITF announced on Monday that off-court coaching will be allowed from Jan. 1 following a decision made at the governing body’s annual general meeting this month.

It said the change would make tennis “fairer and, potentially, more entertaining”.

READ | Zverev sympathizes after routing local wild card Schwaerzler in Vienna

Off-court coaching had already been implemented on a trial basis in all four Grand Slams as well as the ATP and WTA tours since 2023.

U.S. Open finalist Fritz had previously been critical of off-court coaching and expressed his displeasure with the rule change in a post on X on Monday, writing: “Can we stop ruining the 1v1 mental/strategic aspect of the sport PLEASE.”

Former world number 10 Denis Shapovalov said the decision to allow off-court coaching was “sad to see” as a fan of the sport.

“Tennis is special because you are out there alone. Why are you trying to change the beauty of this game,” the Canadian posted on X.

ITF senior Executive Director Stuart Miller said the decision had been made after consulting with key stakeholders including players, coaches and umpires.

“Players felt it was a positive development and makes tournaments more interesting for them. Coaches have said it helps player development and helps to improve the standing of their profession,” Miller added.

“Chair umpires have said it improves their ability to focus on monitoring the game and making the right decisions, rather than whether or not a coach is coaching against the rules.”

Related Topics

Taylor Fritz /

ITF /

ATP /

WTA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games
    PTI
  2. Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, Women’s ODIs: New Zealand announces squad for India series; Polly Inglis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Preview, India squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: South Africa looks to build on lead on Day 2 vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
    Reuters
  2. United Cup director Stephen Farrow confident in tournament’s future 
    Reuters
  3. Pan Pacific Open: American Sofia Kenin through to second round
    AP
  4. Rublev advances on Swiss Indoors debut, eyes ATP Finals 
    AP
  5. Zverev sympathizes after routing local wild card Schwaerzler in Vienna
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton, wrestling dropped from 2026 Commonwealth Games
    PTI
  2. Taylor Fritz unhappy with ITF decision to allow off-court coaching
    Reuters
  3. IND vs NZ, Women’s ODIs: New Zealand announces squad for India series; Polly Inglis earns maiden call-up
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs GER, bilateral hockey series 2024: Preview, India squad, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. BAN vs SA, 1st Test LIVE updates: South Africa looks to build on lead on Day 2 vs Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment