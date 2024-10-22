No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev was sympathetic for Joel Schwaerzler after hammering the 18-year-old wild card in his hometown debut at the Erste Bank Open on Monday.
Zverev won by a quick 6-2, 6-2 then gave 347th-ranked Schwaerzler, appearing in his second ATP tour-level match, encouragement when they met at the net.
READ | John Curry, who led Wimbledon through a period of expansion, dies at 86
“When you come to your home tournament and probably the biggest crowd you have played in front of, as an 18-year-old and you’re playing the world No. 3, it’s not the easiest thing in the world,” Zverev said. “I’ve been there. I did that as a 17-year-old in Hamburg, where I got to the semifinals and all of a sudden had a sold out stadium and was playing against a certain David Ferrer.
“The match was over half an hour later and I won one game. I know exactly how (Schwaerzler) feels. It’s not an easy situation to be in but he’s a wonderful player and he’s going to have a wonderful career.”
Zverev’s 60th win of the year equalled his season best from 2018.
In other matches, Italians Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli were also winners.
Latest on Sportstar
- Zverev sympathizes after routing local wild card Schwaerzler in Vienna
- Neymar returns as Al-Hilal edges past Al-Ain in thriller
- IND vs NZ: Kane Williamson to miss second Test against India
- Sarfaraz Khan blessed with baby boy days after maiden international ton
- ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC climbs to second in table after beating Hyderabad 2-1
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE