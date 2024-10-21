MagazineBuy Print

Sarfaraz Khan blessed with baby boy days after maiden international ton

The good news comes days after he scored his first international century during day four of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Published : Oct 21, 2024 23:26 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India Batter Sarfaraz Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.
India Batter Sarfaraz Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram
infoIcon

India Batter Sarfaraz Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sarfaraz Khan/Instagram

India batter Sarfaraz Khan was blessed with a baby boy on Sunday, he announced on Instagram.

The good news comes days after he scored his first international century during day four of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The 26-year-old, in the first innings against the Kiwis, was dismissed for a duck but made a terrific comeback in the second, making it the 22nd instance of an Indian batter registering a duck and a hundred in the same Test.

Sarfaraz is coming off a double century in the Irani Cup for Mumbai against Rest of India earlier this month.

Sarfaraz tied the knot with his wife Romana Zahoor on August 6, 2023.

