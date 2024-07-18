Hardik Pandya parts ways with wife Natasa

India cricketer Hardik Pandya on Thursday took to social media to announce that he was parting ways with his wife Natasa Stankovic.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik posted on Instagram.

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” he added.

Hardik and Natasa had tied the knot on May 31, 2020 and welcomed their first child, Agastya, on July 30 of the same year.