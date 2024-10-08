WATCH: Axar Patel and his wife Meha announce pregnancy in a heartwarming video on social media

Indian cricketer Axar Patel and his wife Meha are expecting their first child, the couple confirmed in a video on social media.
“A great joy is coming,” said the couple in a video on Instagram on Monday.
Axar and Meha had tied the knot in January last year.
The 30-year-old Axar, an all-rounder, was a member of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team squad which won the T20 World Cup title in May. He scored 92 runs and picked nine wickets in eight matches in the tournament held in the US and the West Indies.
