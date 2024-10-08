Caitlin Clark to play in pro-am at LPGA’s The Annika

Fresh off being named the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will turn her attention to golf, at least for a day in November.

Clark, whose affinity for golf is well known, will participate in the pro-am competition at The Annika driven by Gainbridge on November 13 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do tomorrow. I don’t know what I’m going to do the next day. Maybe play some golf,” Clark said last month. “That’s what I’m gonna do until it gets too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer.”

Catch WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. We are excited to have Caitlin join us as a panelist at the Women's Leadership Summit on Nov. 12 and tee it up at the Pro-Am on Nov. 13.

Clark is a Gainbridge ambassador, and the day before the pro-am, she will serve as a panelist at the Women’s Leadership Summit at site of the tournament.

“I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said in a release. “Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women’s sports, and that’s clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King, and Parity Week.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”

Sorenstam’s name was used in conjunction with the tournament for the first time in 2023, with that event won by Lilia Vu. This year’s tournament will be held Nov. 14-17.