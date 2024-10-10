MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game

The Lakers play at Milwaukee on Thursday before closing out the exhibition slate with games in Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Francisco.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 09:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. | Photo Credit: AP

LeBron James expressed displeasure on Wednesday with a pre-season schedule that has his Los Angeles Lakers flying to the Midwest to face the Milwaukee Bucks for an exhibition NBA game this week.

After opening the preseason with two games in Palm Desert, California while their home arena undergoes a major renovation, the Lakers play at Milwaukee on Thursday before closing out the exhibition slate with games in Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Francisco.

“Can someone please explain to me why we’re getting on a (plane emoji) and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!?” four-time NBA champion James wrote on X before the 1,750-mile journey.

Former NBA player-turned basketball analyst Richard Jefferson replied: “Bro I’m surprised you on that plane” and James wrote back to his former teammate: “I’m surprised at myself!”, along with a man facepalming emoji.

The Bucks flew to Los Angeles last preseason for a game against the Lakers.

Los Angeles is not the only team logging miles during the 2024 preseason and some even left the United States as the past two NBA champions -- Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets -- played two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi.

Related Topics

LeBron James /

Los Angeles Lakers /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
  2. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  3. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  4. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
  2. Ex-NBA player Scot Pollard makes contact with heart donor’s family
    AP
  3. Caitlin Clark to play in pro-am at LPGA’s The Annika
    Reuters
  4. LeBron, Bronny James make NBA history, play together for first time
    AP
  5. KBA plans to make district participation mandatory for State championship
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game
    Reuters
  2. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  3. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  4. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment