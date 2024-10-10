NBA: LeBron James complains about flying to Milwaukee for pre-season game

LeBron James expressed displeasure on Wednesday with a pre-season schedule that has his Los Angeles Lakers flying to the Midwest to face the Milwaukee Bucks for an exhibition NBA game this week.

After opening the preseason with two games in Palm Desert, California while their home arena undergoes a major renovation, the Lakers play at Milwaukee on Thursday before closing out the exhibition slate with games in Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Francisco.

“Can someone please explain to me why we’re getting on a (plane emoji) and heading to Milwaukee for 1 pre-season game!?!?” four-time NBA champion James wrote on X before the 1,750-mile journey.

Former NBA player-turned basketball analyst Richard Jefferson replied: “Bro I’m surprised you on that plane” and James wrote back to his former teammate: “I’m surprised at myself!”, along with a man facepalming emoji.

The Bucks flew to Los Angeles last preseason for a game against the Lakers.

Los Angeles is not the only team logging miles during the 2024 preseason and some even left the United States as the past two NBA champions -- Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets -- played two exhibition games in Abu Dhabi.