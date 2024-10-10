MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley

Kyrgios pulled out of this year’s Australian Open and has played just one singles tour match in the last two years as he battled knee, foot and wrist injuries.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 09:29 IST , SYDNEY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for the last two years, is expected to play at Australian Open 2025.
FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for the last two years, is expected to play at Australian Open 2025. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nick Kyrgios, who has been out of action for the last two years, is expected to play at Australian Open 2025. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said on Thursday he expects to see Australian former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios back in action at Melbourne Park for the season-opening Grand Slam in January.

Kyrgios pulled out of this year’s Australian Open and has played just one singles tour match in the last two years as he battled knee, foot and wrist injuries.

In his long absence from court, Kyrgios has done television and broadcasting work but recent messages posted on social media suggest he will be looking to resume his playing career towards the end of the year.

“Nick will be back,” Tiley told Australia’s Channel Nine TV on Thursday as he promoted the tournament he has run for the best part of two decades.

“We know he’s out there practising and preparing for the summer. He loves playing in Australia. We expect to see him back and we know he’s on track with that preparation.”

READ | Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal

The talented 29-year-old has always been a major draw at the Australian Open and attracted vociferous support from his compatriots, even if he only once reached the quarter-final stage back in 2015.

Kyrgios reached the second round on his last singles appearance at Melbourne Park in 2022, losing in four sets to eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev.

He followed that with a run to the final at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals at the US Open before the rash of injuries started taking their toll.

Tiley said last year he expected Kyrgios to return for this year’s Australian Open and added a codicil on Thursday when pressed whether he was certain the former world number 13 would be in action when the Grand Slam gets underway on Jan. 12.

“A lot can play out in the next couple of months, but we look forward to seeing Nick back,” he said.

Related Topics

Nick Kyrgios /

Australian Open /

Craig Tiley

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  2. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  3. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
  5. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic through to 10th Shanghai Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon calls time on line judges in favour of electronic system
    Reuters
  4. Shanghai Masters 2024: Sinner, Alcaraz reach quarterfinals
    AFP
  5. Shanghai Masters: Tiafoe swears at umpire in furious rant after loss to Safiullin
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kyrgios expected to return for Australian Open 2025, says Tiley
    Reuters
  2. Panathinaikos defender George Baldock found dead in swimming pool
    Reuters
  3. Stones to captain England in Nations League game against Greece, Kane to start on bench
    Reuters
  4. Women’s Champions League 2024-25: Manchester City stuns defending champion Barcelona, Bayern Munich downs Arsenal
    AP
  5. IND vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: “I was in the zone today,” says Harmanpreet after 82-run win over Sri Lanka
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment