MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic to face Sinner in Shanghai Masters final

Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz on Saturday, shrugging off physical discomfort to win 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and set up a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final with world number one Jannik Sinner.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 20:40 IST , Shanghai - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Novak Djokovic in action.
Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic battled through “an incredible fight” with Taylor Fritz on Saturday, shrugging off physical discomfort to win 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) and set up a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final with world number one Jannik Sinner.

Earlier the Italian beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5, ensuring in the process that he will finish the year at the top of the rankings.

“I won’t be a favourite on the court, but hopefully I’ll be able to come out physically fresh enough to challenge him for what may be a long match,” said Djokovic of Sunday’s final.

“I have to expect probably the toughest encounter of the tournament, and I have to be ready for it.”

Sinner said playing Djokovic would make the final “even more special”.

“It’s going to be a very tough one, it’s one of the biggest challenges we have in our sport,” he said.

Fighting spirit

Djokovic has now beaten the United States’ Fritz at each of their 10 encounters.

READ | Sinner credits dominant start to season for securing year-end No. 1 ranking

The Serb broke the 26-year-old US Open finalist in the fifth game to win the first set in 38 minutes.

But the second set lasted twice as long, and was a much more tense affair, as the players sent each other scrambling across the court in a series of thrilling rallies.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion called it an “incredible fight”.

“He could have easily won the second set... In the tiebreak it was really anyone’s game, (but) I feel like I was never giving up,” Djokovic said.

In the second set, after an almost 13-minute fifth game eventually held by Fritz, Djokovic bent over in exhaustion, breathing heavily.

The world number seven missed a good chance in the eighth game when he failed to convert a break point, with Djokovic recovering to hold.

“I just never really came up with what I needed to come up with in a lot of big moments and the big points,” said the American.

Djokovic came from 3-5 down in the tiebreak to level and then win after three unforced errors from Fritz.

The 37-year-old, who has been wearing a brace on his right knee and has been having trouble with his left one too, had to take a medical time-out for his left leg towards the end of the second set.

However, he said after the match none of the issues were serious.

After physio, “I could move freely and run and sprint, which is good news”, he said.

“I guess at this age you kind of have to expect that each match something different happens physically.”

Related Topics

Jannik Sinner /

Novak Djokovic /

Shanghai Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Parag, Hardik guide India past 250; India 252/3 in 17 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh 81/2 (17 overs); Mostary, Nigar at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: Full list of highest team totals in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic to face Sinner in Shanghai Masters final
    AFP
  5. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic to face Sinner in Shanghai Masters final
    AFP
  2. Sinner credits dominant start to season for securing year-end No. 1 ranking
    Reuters
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Sabalenka downs Gauff, faces Zheng in final
    Reuters
  4. Sinner seals year-end number one ranking with Shanghai semifinal win
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic ‘overwhelmed’ after ‘greatest rival’ Rafael Nadal’s retirement
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Parag, Hardik guide India past 250; India 252/3 in 17 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh 81/2 (17 overs); Mostary, Nigar at crease
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN: Full list of highest team totals in T20I history
    Team Sportstar
  4. Djokovic to face Sinner in Shanghai Masters final
    AFP
  5. IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson becomes second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment