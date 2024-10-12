MagazineBuy Print

Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Full squad of India ‘A’, Tilak Varma named captain

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and the eight teams participating are A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 21:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India’s Tilak Varma to lead India ‘A’ in Emerging Teams Asia Cup.
File Photo: India's Tilak Varma to lead India 'A' in Emerging Teams Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: India’s Tilak Varma to lead India ‘A’ in Emerging Teams Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: PTI

The squad of India ‘A’ has been announced for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Oman from October 18, 2024.

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and the eight teams participating are A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, to be held on October 25. The final will be held on October 27 between the winners of the semifinals.

India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.

Tilak Varma has been named as the Indian captain and here is the whole squad:

India ‘A’ squad
Tilak Varma (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar

