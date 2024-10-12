Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Full squad of India ‘A’, Tilak Varma named captain

The squad of India ‘A’ has been announced for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Oman from October 18, 2024.

This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and the eight teams participating are A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, to be held on October 25. The final will be held on October 27 between the winners of the semifinals.

India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.

Tilak Varma has been named as the Indian captain and here is the whole squad: