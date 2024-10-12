The squad of India ‘A’ has been announced for the upcoming Emerging Asia Cup to be held in Oman from October 18, 2024.
This will be the sixth edition of the tournament and the eight teams participating are A teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh alongside Hong Kong, UAE and host Oman.
The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semifinals, to be held on October 25. The final will be held on October 27 between the winners of the semifinals.
India A is in group B with Pakistan A, UAE and Oman.
Tilak Varma has been named as the Indian captain and here is the whole squad:
India ‘A’ squad
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Mahmudullah falls for eight in last game, Bangladesh 133/5 in 298-run chase
- Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Full squad of India ‘A’, Tilak Varma named captain
- IND vs BAN: Ravi Bishnoi becomes joint-second fastest Indian to pick 50 T20I wickets
- BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: South Africa 84/1 (14), needs 23 more to win; Brits, Bosch fall in quick succession
- Global Chess League 2024: Triveni Continental Kings defeats PBG Alaskan Knights to retain title
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE