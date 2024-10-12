MagazineBuy Print

BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh 4/1 (2 overs); Kapp removes Dilara Akter in first over

BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the Bangladesh vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Updated : Oct 12, 2024 19:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sinalo Jafta of South Africa celebrates after taking a wicket against England.
Sinalo Jafta of South Africa celebrates after taking a wicket against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sinalo Jafta of South Africa celebrates after taking a wicket against England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Bangaldesh vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

LINEUPS

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(wk/c), Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

TOSS - BANGLADESH

Bangladesh wins the toss and opts to bat against South Africa.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and South Africa can will be available on the Star Sports Network.

The LIVE streaming of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Bangladesh and South Africa will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

WOMEN’S T20 WORLD CUP POINTS TABLE

Group A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. Australia 3 3 0 6 +2.786
2. India 3 2 1 4 +0.576
3. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 -0.050
4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -2.564

Group B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Points NRR
1. West Indies 3 2 1 4 +1.708
2. South Africa 3 2 1 4 +1.527
3. England 2 2 0 4 +0.653
4. Bangladesh 3 1 2 2 -0.835
5. Scotland 3 0 3 0 -2.671

(Updated after Australia vs Pakistan match on October 11)

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Jahanara Alam, Dilara Akter, Taj Nehar, Shathi Rani, Disha Biswas.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

South Africa women /

Bangladesh women

