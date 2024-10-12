MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Special to score hundred at my home ground, says Tamil Nadu’s Jagadeesan

A very good feature of his partnership with B. Sai Sudharsan was the running between the wickets, and Jagadeesan explained that the duo has consciously worked on it over the last two years as the right-left combination can throw the bowlers off.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 20:57 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Tamil Nadus N. Jagadeesan celebrates after reaching his century against Saurashtra on the second day of Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Saturday.
Tamil Nadus N. Jagadeesan celebrates after reaching his century against Saurashtra on the second day of Ranji Trophy match held in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu.
infoIcon

N. Jagadeesan was Tamil Nadu’s top-scorer in the Ranji Trophy last year, amassing 816 runs that included a double and triple-century. On Saturday, he carried that form into the new season, scoring a fine century against Saurashtra at the venue he has frequented since he started playing the game.

“It’s special because this is a ground that I have grown up in. When I was 10, I started my career over here at the same ground when it was a matting wicket, and I have been playing matches since my under-13 days,” said Jagadeesan after scoring his third first-class century at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground. 

Commenting on his knock, the 28-year-old added, “It was a bit overcast and also, with the new ball, there was some assistance off the pitch. Given the conditions, it was just about reacting and after that, it was a test of patience because they started bowling a bit outside off.” 

“Sai and I had to curb a lot of shots, especially when the fast bowlers were bowling. When the spinners came in, we felt, if there was an opportunity, we (will) have a slightly more attacking instinct.”

A very good feature of his partnership with B. Sai Sudharsan was the running between the wickets, and Jagadeesan explained that the duo has consciously worked on it over the last two years as the right-left combination can throw the bowlers off.

His performances last year helped him make the cut for the Duleep Trophy recently, but the Tamil Nadu vice-captain remarked that he is focused more on constant improvement than results.

“Truth be told, I am not looking forward to anything. A result is something which is not a given. So, I think the only thing that is given is my process and the way I approach every innings,” said Jagadeesan.

