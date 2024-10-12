MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Jagadeesan-Sai Sudharsan partnership helps Tamil Nadu dominate Saurashtra on Day 2

Jagadeesan and his fellow opener B. Sai Sudharsan, who scored 82, forged a brilliant 172-run partnership to help Tamil Nadu take the crucial first-innings lead against Saurashtra.

Published : Oct 12, 2024 19:36 IST , Coimbatore - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
A striking aspect of B. Sai Sudharsan and N. Jagadeesan’s partnership was their running between the wickets.
A striking aspect of B. Sai Sudharsan and N. Jagadeesan's partnership was their running between the wickets. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M
infoIcon

A striking aspect of B. Sai Sudharsan and N. Jagadeesan’s partnership was their running between the wickets. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

N. Jagadeesan (100, 165b, 11x4) continued his love affair with his home ground as he slammed his third First-Class century at the Sri Ramakrishna College Ground and put Tamil Nadu in the driver’s seat against Saurashtra on day two of the Ranji Trophy (Elite Group D) clash here on Saturday.

Jagadeesan and his fellow opener B. Sai Sudharsan, who scored 82, forged a brilliant 172-run partnership to help their side take the crucial first-innings lead. At stumps, TN finished on 278 for three, ahead by 75.

On an overcast morning, the batters showed discipline and a positive intent against the new ball, scoring freely. The visitors’ pacers were wayward in their lines and failed to utilise the favourable conditions.

Sai Sudharsan set the tone, flicking the first ball of the day from Jaydev Unadkat to the square-leg fence before Jagadeesan hit three boundaries quickly through the off-side.

READ | Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Tamil Nadu bowlers shine to take control against Saurashtra on Day 1

The TN vice-captain showed great restraint when the bowlers stuck to a wide line outside off-stump but also effectively played the cut and sweep, finding the boundaries regularly.

At the other end, Sai Sudharsan took on left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, punching him for two boundaries in an over, the first of which took him past his half-century.

A striking aspect of their partnership was their running between the wickets, in which they challenged the fielders to steal twos and threes, even if there were a few close calls.

Ultimately, Sai Sudharsan ran out of luck when he tried to pinch a single and fell short of his crease while taking on Cheteshwar Pujara’s arm, who executed a brilliant direct hit.

In his 80s, Jagadeesan stepped up a gear, hitting Navneet Vora for two boundaries and lofted left-arm spinner Prashwaraj Rana over mid-on. He brought up his ninth First-Class century with a brace through point off Unadkat. Though Jagadeesan perished the next ball caught behind, he had taken his team close to Saurashtra’s first-innings total.

Scoreboard:
Saurashtra-1st innings: Harvik Desai c Jagadeesan b Sonu Yadav 0, Chirag Jani c Shahrukh b Mohammed 34, Prashwaraj Rana c Boopathi b Mohammed 15, Cheteshwar Pujara b Sai Kishore 16, Sheldon Jackson c Shahrukh b Mohammed 21, Arpit Vasavada (not out) 62, Prerak Mankad c Jagadeesan b Sai Kishore 20, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Boopathi b Pradosh 6, Jaydev Unadkat lbw b Sai Kishore 21, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya c Jagadeesan b Sonu Yadav 1, Navneet Vora b Sonu Yadav 0; Extras (b-4, w-1, nb-2): 7; Total (in 77 overs): 203
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-50, 3-51, 4-88, 5-88, 6-131, 7-149, 8-191, 9-203
Tamil Nadu bowling: Gurjapneet 16-3-46-0, Sonu Yadav 15-3-30-3, Mohammed 16-6-38-3, Sai Kishore 22-5-54-3, Shahrukh 4-0-16-0, Pradosh 4-0-15-1
Tamil Nadu-1st innings: B. Sai Sudharsan (run out) 82, N. Jagadeesan c Harvik b Unadkat 100, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (batting) 45, B. Indrajith c (sub) b Unadkat 40, M. Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (batting) 0; Extras (lb-8, w-1, nb-2): 11; Total (for three wkts in 89 overs): 278
Fall of wickets: 1-172, 2-196, 3-269.
Saurashtra bowling: Unadkat 17-3-48-2, Vora 12-4-34-0, Jani 15-5-31-0, Mankad 6-0-20-0, Dharmendrasinh 18-2-68-0, Dodiya 15-0-50-0, Rana 6-2-19-0.
Toss: Saurashtra.

