India registered its joint-highest PowerPlay score during the third T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It equalled its overall best of 82 runs which it scored against Scotland at the T20 World Cup in 2021.

After losing opener Abhishek Sharma early, Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended the first six overs at 82 for one.

Samson scored his third-half century in T20Is while Suryakumar was unbeaten at 36 off 15 balls.

Highest Powerplay scores for India in T20Is

82/1 vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2024

82/2 vs Scotland, Dubai, 2021

78/2 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018

77/1 vs Australia, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

77/1 vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur, 2009