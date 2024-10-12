India registered its joint-highest PowerPlay score during the third T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
It equalled its overall best of 82 runs which it scored against Scotland at the T20 World Cup in 2021.
After losing opener Abhishek Sharma early, Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav ended the first six overs at 82 for one.
Samson scored his third-half century in T20Is while Suryakumar was unbeaten at 36 off 15 balls.
Highest Powerplay scores for India in T20Is
- 82/1 vs Bangladesh, Hyderabad, 2024
- 82/2 vs Scotland, Dubai, 2021
- 78/2 vs South Africa, Johannesburg, 2018
- 77/1 vs Australia, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023
- 77/1 vs Sri Lanka, Nagpur, 2009
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs BAN 3rd T20I: Full list of records broken during India vs Bangladesh in Hyderabad
- IND vs BAN LIVE Score Updates, 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar, Hardik guide India to 297/6 in 20 overs
- BAN-W vs SA-W Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: South Africa needs 107 runs to win against Bangladesh
- IND vs BAN, 3rd T20I: India scores its joint-highest PowerPlay score in T20Is
- IND vs BAN: India scores 297/6 - Full list of highest team totals in T20I history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE