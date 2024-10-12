Nepal holds the record for the highest team total in T20 Internationals when it registered 314 for three against Mongolia in 2023.

India registered the highest team total by a full-member nation in T20Is after it scored 297 for six against Bangladesh during the third T20I match in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sanju Samson, who scored his maiden T20I hundred, and Suryakumar Yadav registered the second-fastest second-wicket partenrship of 173 runs. Samson also became the second-fastest Indian to score a century, bringing it up 40 balls.

Here’s the full list of highest team totals in T20Is:

Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia - 2023

India 297/6 vs Bangladesh - 2024

Afghanistan 278/3 vs Ireland - 2019

Czech Republic 278/4 vs Turkey - 2019

Malaysia 268/4 vs Thailand - 2023

England 267/3 vs West Indies - 2023

Australia 263/3 vs Sri Lanka - 2016

Sri Lanka 260/6 vs Kenya - 2007

India 260/5 vs Sri Lanka - 2017

South Africa 259/4 vs West Indies - 2023

Czech Republic 258/2 vs Bulgaria - 2022