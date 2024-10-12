  • Nepal 314/3 vs Mongolia - 2023
  • India 297/6 vs Bangladesh - 2024
  • Afghanistan 278/3 vs Ireland - 2019
  • Czech Republic 278/4 vs Turkey - 2019
  • Malaysia 268/4 vs Thailand - 2023
  • England 267/3 vs West Indies - 2023
  • Australia 263/3 vs Sri Lanka - 2016
  • Sri Lanka 260/6 vs Kenya - 2007
  • India 260/5 vs Sri Lanka - 2017
  • South Africa 259/4 vs West Indies - 2023
  • Czech Republic 258/2 vs Bulgaria - 2022