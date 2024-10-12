The third T20I match between India and Bangladesh in Hyderabad witnessed several records broken as India scored 297 for six in the first innings.

India, which had already secured the series win in New Delhi on Wednesday, opted to bat first. After losing opener Abhishek Sharma early, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav registered the joint-highest PowerPlay score for India in T20Is (83).

Samson notched up his maiden T20I hundred in 40 balls, becoming the second-fastest Indian behind Rohit Sharma. The pair also scored the second-highest second-wicket partnership for India (173).

Full list of records broken during third T20I match between India and Bangladesh:

Joint-highest PowerPlay score for India in T20Is - 82/1

Second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is - Sanju Samson - 40 balls

Second-highest second-wicket partnership for India in T20Is - 173 runs by Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson

India highest team total in T20Is - 297/6

Highest score by a full-member nation in T20Is - 297/6

Fourth-most runs scored by an Indian in an over in T20Is - 30 - Sanju Samson vs Rishad Hossain