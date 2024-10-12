  • Joint-highest PowerPlay score for India in T20Is - 82/1
  • Second-fastest Indian to score hundred in T20Is - Sanju Samson - 40 balls
  • Second-highest second-wicket partnership for India in T20Is - 173 runs by Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson
  • India highest team total in T20Is - 297/6
  • Highest score by a full-member nation in T20Is - 297/6
  • Fourth-most runs scored by an Indian in an over in T20Is - 30 - Sanju Samson vs Rishad Hossain