India beat Bangladesh by 133 runs in the final match of the three-gameT20I series to complete a whitewash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.
This was India’s third-highest margin of victory by runs. Here’s the list of India’s biggest wins in T20Is by runs:
- Won by 168 runs vs New Zealand - Feb 1, 2023’
- Won by 143 runs vs Ireland - Jun 29, 2018
- Won by 133 runs vs Bangladesh - Oct 10, 2024
- Won by 106 runs vs South Africa - Dec 14, 2023
- Won by 101 runs vs Afghanistan - Sep 8, 2022
- won by 100 runs vs Zimbabwe - Jul 7, 2024
