Global Chess League 2024: Triveni Continental Kings defeats PBG Alaskan Knights to retain title

A true champion knows when to strike, and the Triveni Continental Kings demonstrated that on a cloudy Saturday afternoon in central London.
Despite losing both matches to the PBG Alaskan Knights in the league stage of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, the defending champions showcased their class in the final at the beautiful and historic venue of Friends House. The Continental Kings clinched victory with match scores of 9-7 and 13-7, successfully retaining its title.
Remarkably, the Continental Kings achieved this feat with a new player on the Icon board: Alireza Firouzja, who came in as a last minute replacement. The Iran-born Frenchman played a key role in the team’s journey to the final, scoring heavily against the league’s best players.
It was his win against Anish Giri on the Icon board that gave the lead for Continental Kings. With white pieces, he won the rook-and-minor piece ending in 45 moves.
The game between Teimour Radjabov and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov ended in a draw. However, Alexandra Kosteniuk’s win against Tan Zhongyi clinched the match for the Continental Kings.
The defeat of Wei Yi to Nodirbek Abdusattorov was inconsequential. Valentina Gunina drew with Alina Kashlinskaya, and Jovakhir Sindarov also drew with Nihal Sarin.
In the second match, Kosteniuk again played a starring role. Her speed and presence of mind ensured that the title would be decided in this match, as she outwitted Tan for the second time in the day.
There were also wins for Wei Yi and Valentina Gunina, who triumphed over Abdusattorov and Kashlinskaya, respectively.
Kosteniuk was named ‘Player of the Match’ in the final, and the Continental Kings celebrated its victory in front of a cheering crowd, taking home a prize of $500,000.
The results (final):
The league standings:
(The correspondent is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra)
